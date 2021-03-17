The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel Elections: Labor Zionism is the way forward - opinion

The social safety net established by Labor was the safety net that helped Israel overcome much of the challenges of the last year.

By PETER LERNER  
MARCH 17, 2021 22:32
LABOR PARTY leader Merav Michaeli at a party meeting with members in Tel Aviv on March 10. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
LABOR PARTY leader Merav Michaeli at a party meeting with members in Tel Aviv on March 10.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
 I was a huge supporter of Benny Gantz. I had seen him in times of critical decision, I had seen him stand up to the world media, and I had seen him stand in front of the graves of the fallen IDF brothers in arms. 
I was aware of his calm demeanor, sometimes attributed to an aloof attitude, but I believed in him. I voted for him three times, and I convinced my friends that this is the guy we can count on for a change in attitude, change in the Israeli public discourse and a better, more sane state of national and international affairs. 
I was wrong. When my former commander joined Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, I was deeply disappointed, despite understanding the rationale behind it. I felt cheated. For me it was another example of the populist “prophet politicians” that talk the talk, but blunder and fall clumsily on the walk. It was Gantz’s actions that sent me on a personal soul searching process to find my ideology, one that mutes the populists, and finds an ideology and vision for a better Israel, a more just Israel. My search led me to Avoda. The ideology of Avoda finally brought me in November 2020 to join and become a member of the party. 
Avoda, Israel’s Labor Party, is the Party that established the State of Israel. Labor Zionism embodies a distinct vision of Jewish destiny as a free nation, building a just society and safeguarding it. 
Throughout my adult life, as an officer in the IDF, I have been prevented from political activism. My personal political views were expected – by military order – to be exactly that, personal. During my 25 years of service, I cast my ballot every few years, celebrated Israel’s democracy, and then went back to my operational routine. 
As a spokesperson of the IDF, it was even more important for me to be apolitical. I had to represent the military activities, sometimes in the hardest of circumstances, and put my politics in the back drawer. Throughout my career, I didn’t find myself in a state of internal conflict. Israel has the right and obligation to protect itself. The IDF is a responsible, professional, and decent tool of the government to fulfill this mission. The mission to safeguard the State of Israel, our Jewish homeland.
When I joined Labor in November, people thought I was mad. The polls at that time pointed to the extinction of the party that had built the country and led it for almost half of its existence. People kept telling me that Avoda had completed it’s historic mission. But I felt different.
IF THE last year and COVID-19 has taught us anything, its that the social safety net established by Avoda, was the safety net that helped Israel overcome much of the challenges of the last year. The kuppot cholim community health providers, the medical establishment, the social services, and the National Insurance Institute are all fruits of Labor Zionism. 
To come out of the crisis, and to be prepared for future challenges we need to ensure our citizens have the infrastructure they can count on. These are exactly the times when it’s all right to ask, what the country can do for us. This is specifically the agenda of Avoda.
As elections were announced, Labor began its internal process of leadership primaries. It was a battle of the old guard versus new powers, and Merav Michaeli won the leadership. She gathered the support and legitimacy of the party members, because of her outspoken positions on feminism, social affairs and public services, security, and also because she refused to join the Netanyahu-Gantz government on principle.
Since Michaeli’s victory and the internal processes of bringing in new blood, the party is vibrant and kicking and once more a relevant political player. The list is a reflection of Israeli society, with a common denominator of putting social issues at the heart of the decision making process. 
To help heal Israeli society from the sickness of neo-liberalism that threatens to deepen inequalities and exasperate the omnipresent tensions of our society. People serve the economy instead of the economy serving the people. It is time for a new social contract, a contract that puts people at the heart of decision-making. This is the essence of Labor Zionism.  
Avoda has risen from the dead and is placing equality, education, social services, and much more on the table. The party believes that, like when we established the state, the Jewish State of Israel requires territorial compromises. Without those compromises, Jews in the Jewish homeland will ultimately become a minority. 
To fulfill Labor Zionism, we must harmonize our international and social contracts. The rights of our own, and the rights of others. We must end permanent control over Palestinians that are alien to our pursuit of Jewish destiny and our loyalties to ensure the future Jewish homeland.
The roles of defense, national security, and civic security are a triarchy that needs to be recalibrated and better balanced to make Israeli society fairer, stronger, and sustainable. This is Labor Zionism.
So, while I know that Avoda isn’t going to form the next government, I am optimistic that more people see the need for a change – a change in priorities, agenda, and attitude to our fellow countrymen and women. When I joined Labor, the polls projected it wouldn’t cross the threshold. Now it is predicted to win six or seven seats. For me, this would be a great beginning of the renewed Israeli Labor Party. 
The letters EMET – which appear on the ballot paper for Labor – mean truth in Hebrew. Truth is both the letters and the essence of my next vote for Israel’s democracy.
The writer, a lieutenant-colonel (res.), is the director-general of international relations of the Histadrut, the General Federation of Labour in Israel, and a former IDF spokesperson.







Tags Elections Labor israeli politics Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by