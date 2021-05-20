The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

In every conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians, there has been a rise in attacks on Jews in democratic countries.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 20, 2021 21:17
'Long live the Intifada': Palestinians and pro-Palestinian supporters protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza amid days of conflict between the two sides, in Brooklyn, New York, US, May 15, 2021. (photo credit: RASHID UMAR ABBASI / REUTERS)
'Long live the Intifada': Palestinians and pro-Palestinian supporters protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza amid days of conflict between the two sides, in Brooklyn, New York, US, May 15, 2021.
(photo credit: RASHID UMAR ABBASI / REUTERS)
 The war in Gaza has resulted in a wave of anti-Jewish attacks in Western countries.
The scenes of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some masked and waving Palestinian flags while shouting abuse at Jews, including the call to rape Jewish daughters, conjure up images of Islamic State with their flags and threats. 
That it has come to this in the United Kingdom, the United States and across continental Europe, including in Germany, where the Holocaust was born, shows that many governments have not taken rising militant antisemitism seriously. It also shows that left-leaning “pro-peace” groups that claim to oppose racism often never condemn or do anything about violence perpetrated against Jews.
Most Western governments have not come out strongly against the abuse. When they have, they treat them as isolated incidents, despite how widespread they are and how they appear to be systematic.
In every conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians there has been a rise in attacks on Jews in democratic countries. But what makes it unique this time is that it happened within days of the conflict beginning, showing that large numbers of people in countries that preach diversity and tolerance were ready and waiting to attack Jews, and not just vent their anger at Israel.
Governments must be determined in prosecuting individuals, taking a tough stance on antisemitism and making it clear that anger over a foreign war must not result in racially aggravated assault on their citizens at home.
In the heart of north London’s Jewish community, four men were arrested after a video showed them shouting antisemitic comments from a car. As their convoy drove down Finchley Road, the men screamed “F*** the Jews, rape their daughters, free Palestine.” It was not long ago that Islamic State supporters in Britain used to say the same thing about raping Yazidis in Iraq and “killing the kuffar.” The UK has often allowed those who preach hate to go free, being afraid to crack down on far-right Islamist groups.
This time, the prime minister and members of Parliament condemned the hatred directed at Jews, and Scotland Yard launched an investigation into the racially aggravated public order offenses. In an incident in Essex on the same day, police arrested two men for attacking a rabbi, and the following day, Communities Minister Robert Jenrick condemned the antisemitism in a statement before MPs.
Across the Atlantic, in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Grove, pro-Palestinian extremists assaulted Jewish diners at a restaurant. The mayor of Los Angeles condemned the attack, saying Jewish Angelenos must be protected, and the authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
In Germany, dozens of policemen were injured after pro-Palestinians fought and attacked authorities during marches. Anti-Jewish chants were common, with some of the protesters comparing Israel to Nazi Germany while others praised Hitler and said the “filthy” Jews should be “sent to the gas.”
These are just some of the recent incidents, and the number continues to grow.
The lack of a true response to the attacks on Jews worldwide predates Operation Guardian of the Wall. In Riverdale, New York, earlier this month, the suspect in a series of synagogue attacks was released without bail. In France, Sarah Halimi was murdered and the killer was let go because he was high on cannabis. 
Most attacks on Jews are in Western democracies, where people claim to be progressive and against racism. This round of attacks on Jews is unique because it is not just a few examples of graffiti here and there, but mass militant rallies and groups of extremists searching for Jews to attack, from the UK to Germany and from New York to Los Angeles and across the West. 
There has not been one solidarity march opposing the rise in antisemitism, and too often, it seems that major Western media have ignored antisemitic incidents out of a desire to cover up the reality that Western democracies have educated a generation full of hatred for Jews.


Tags Gaza Hamas Israeli Palestinian Conflict antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by