The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel has to find solutions for its poor education results - opinion

Israel's education ranks relatively low compared to other countries, with the Haredi and Arab sectors rating even lower.

By AUDREY TRACHTMAN  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 21:16
CHILDREN WEAR face masks upon returning to school for the first time since the heartbreak of COVID-19, in May of last year. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
CHILDREN WEAR face masks upon returning to school for the first time since the heartbreak of COVID-19, in May of last year.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The world is a year and a half into the COVID crisis and one fact remains hard to ignore – weak students and weak families have been the hardest hit. The economic, educational and social disarray caused by the pandemic has had the greatest impact on the most disadvantaged part of the population. Two surveys that were recently published in the Israeli press highlight disturbing trends and a lack of policy initiatives to address the needs of Israel’s vulnerable children.
The first, a study undertaken by the Shoresh Institute for Socioeconomic Research, described the poor state of education in Israel compared to other countries in the OECD. Academic performance in basic subjects in the haredi and Arab populations was far below the entire developed world. Poor educational results for students living in the social and economic bottom, the periphery, was also documented. When comparing what students know in reading, science and mathematics and how they can apply it, Israel’s non-religious schools fell below a third of the developed countries in the OECD. The religious schools fell below 80% of those countries even without the inclusion of haredi schools, which don’t participate in standardized tests. One part of the issue appears to lie with the inferior quality of Israel’s teachers. When comparing Israeli teachers to their international counterparts in the OECD assessment of knowledge and skills, Israel’s language arts teachers ranked in the bottom third while math teachers ranked dead last.
The educational picture is complemented by equally grim economic statistics. The Social Policy Institute at Washington University found that 17% of Israeli families with children are unable to afford the amount or type of food they need for normal development. At the height of the COVID crisis, food insecurity impacted a quarter of Israel’s families. The association between food insecurity and risk to childhood physical and mental health and behavioral well-being has been well documented. What is most alarming about the report is how food insecurity has moved from a problem affecting solely the lower socioeconomic segment of the population to one that affects the middle class as well. Israeli food banks and welfare budgets have increased only minimally, forcing Israel’s citizens to rely on relatives and charity for supplemental funding. Despite a promise to increase the government budget for food security from NIS 20 million to NIS 118 million in 2022, the first budget passed with only NIS 23 million in funding.
And so, I keep asking myself, why is this allowed to happen in Israel, Start-Up Nation, the world’s most creative problem solver?
ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) ARAB-ISRAELI teacher, Nedaa Rabie, poses in her classroom at the Gvanim Junior High School in Kadima in 2013. The Gvanim Junior High School currently employs five Arab teachers and serves as a successful example of the Education Ministry’s program for integrating Arab school teachers in the Jewish (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Recently, I had the privilege of participating in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s address to North American Jewish leadership. I was struck by his passion for history and how he framed Israel’s current administration within a context of Jewish sovereignty going back to the First and Second Temple periods. I appreciated his description of how coalition partners, who previously demonized one another, are working together to deal with the real issues of governing a modern, complicated state. 
But talk is not enough. Israel rightly believes its best natural resource is its brainpower. That means if Israel is to continue to ensure a vibrant, successful future, it must invest smartly and fully in its children. There are several actions to take to make this dream a reality: First, is the identification and implementation in Israel of educational strategies successfully utilized around the world to engage and maximize student potential. Extra tutoring, after-school programming and enrichment can all play a role in exposing students to the world of possibilities and breaking the glass ceiling for disadvantaged children. Second, rigid rules on teacher classifications and classroom requirements and exams need to be replaced with flexible policies and structures devoted to the acquisition of 21st-century skills. And third, there must be institutional fortitude to reallocate governmental budgets to provide families and children with incremental food, housing and welfare costs and support. 
If this doesn’t happen, the incremental costs of poor health and low employment will very quickly dwarf any so-called savings from a lack of investment in Israel’s future. 
The writer is president of the AMIT educational network.


Tags education arab sector haredi population in israel israel education COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by