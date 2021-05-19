The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel is losing to Hamas in Gaza by winning - opinion

There’s the usual “Israel has a right to defend itself,” but for many there’s a “but” attached.

By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD  
MAY 19, 2021 21:54
Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate near the Israeli Consulate following the flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, May 18, 2021. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
Pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrate near the Israeli Consulate following the flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, May 18, 2021.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
 The latest Gaza war should be called Operation Déjà Vu. It will end in a standoff while both sides rearm for the inevitable next round. Each side will declare victory. The big Jewish star will be the Iron Dome anti-missile system, but this battle could turn into a political defeat for the Jewish state. 
The clearing smoke from the battlefields is exposing a disturbing political weakness. Israel’s standing in America has been shrinking in recent years, and its actions in this round of fighting could accelerate the process. 
Americans, particularly many Jews, rally round the flag while the missiles are flying, but when smoke clears it will give way to introspection and the rifts will once again emerge, possibly with greater intensity. An increasingly active and visible Jewish minority is speaking out against Israel’s actions.
There’s the usual “Israel has a right to defend itself,” but for many there’s a “but” attached. 
US President Joe Biden didn’t want to get bogged down into fruitless efforts to broker peace between unwilling Israelis and unwilling Palestinians, preferring to pivot from the Middle East to more pressing problems in Asia. He understands that Hamas’s thousands of missiles drove prospects for Palestinian statehood even further into the distant future.
Biden was reluctant to get involved in the latest blow-up, but he had no choice. He bought time for Israel by vetoing three UN Security Council resolutions and fending off pressure from fellow Democrats to take a more assertive role in halting the fighting, which he finally did in private calls to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
A majority of Senate Democrats – led by the body’s newest Jewish member, Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia – have urged to press Israel harder for a ceasefire. Over in the House, 12 of 25 Jewish lawmakers are demanding an “immediate ceasefire.”
There’s even unprecedented talk among some friends of Israel in the House of delaying a planned $735 million sale of smart bombs to Israel, apparently to replace those homing in on Hamas targets.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is Jewish, called the Netanyahu government “undemocratic and racist” in a New York Times essay. He called for an “evenhanded approach” in which military aid “must not enable human rights abuses.” He wrote, “Palestinian rights matter. Palestinian lives matter.”
Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), scion of a prominent Jewish political family, calling himself a “lifelong Zionist,” told US policy “must support real human rights for Palestinians.” 
Jewish Republicans will label their Democratic rivals anti-Israel for not marching in lockstep with Netanyahu, as they do.
As Jewish and Democratic criticism of Israel grows, an increasing number of lawmakers, mainly but not solely of the progressive wing, are expressing outspoken support for the Palestinians, with several branding Israel an apartheid state.
Biden has yet to disabuse Netanyahu, at least in public, of the notion that he has carte blanche from Washington to do whatever he wishes. But that doesn’t deter Republicans from blaming Hamas’s attacks on Biden’s “weakness.”
Republicans are delighted to exploit Democratic criticism to advance their “we love Israel more” claims, ramping up their unconditional backing of the Israeli response. 
That plays well to the GOP’s Evangelical base and to the growing Orthodox Jewish minority, but it’s unlikely to have much impact on a majority that remains heavily Democratic and progressive.
A recent Pew Research Center survey showed Republican Jews expressed stronger ties to Israel than their Democratic co-religionists by an impressive 74-52 margin. Yet Republicans seem unable to elect Jews to Congress. Of the 37 Jews in the 117th Congress, only two are Republicans: Reps. David Kustoff of Tennessee and Lee Zeldin of New York. Democrats count 10 Jews in the Senate and 25 in the House.
The Republican Israel Caucus has been giving full-throated backing to Israel and opposing any dealing with the Palestinian Authority.
Jews and other Democrats in Congress have been urging a tougher line toward Netanyahu. 
A senior Democratic operative on Capitol Hill told me to “look at how much Israel has changed, not the Democrats.”
Criticism of Israel from the Left is no longer muted, but louder and coming increasingly from a newer generation of lawmakers.
But it is also coming from the mainstream. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a “shtarker,” which made his criticism of the civilian death toll in Gaza more stinging. Joining him were Democratic senators Chris Von Hollen of Maryland, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Chris Coons of Delaware, Biden’s close friend. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the calls for a ceasefire on Tuesday.
Research by University of Maryland’s Shibley Telhami found a majority of Democratic voters “support imposing sanctions” or “tougher measures” on Israel in response to its settlements policy. He sees “important shifts” in American public attitudes, adding that Democrats increasingly support US “neutrality” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Pew study of American Jews found only one-third of respondents felt the Israeli government was sincere in seeking peace and just 12% thought the Palestinians were.
That report also showed 71% of Jews identify as Democrats, a number than has been consistent for many years and is reflected in their votes for president. Fewer than one in 10 American Jews are Orthodox, and of those, three-quarters consider themselves Republican, up from just over half eight years ago. 
What should be disturbing is the shrinking number of non-Orthodox Jews who feel an attachment to Israel. While two-thirds of those 65 and older report strong emotional ties, that drops to just under half of adults under 30. With the current prime minister seeking to make extremist Kahanist parties his coalition partners, that estrangement will likely increase markedly in the coming years.
SUPPORT FOR Israel in Congress tends to be a trailing indicator of what is going on in the Jewish and Democratic rank and file, where Israel’s stock has been falling in recent years.
A driving downward force has been Netanyahu’s plunge into partisan GOP politics, his tight embrace of Donald Trump and the political Right, all of which pursue an agenda – both domestic and foreign – on a broad range of issues they reject. Even on Israel they differ, as can be seen in differing responses to the latest Gaza war.
As members of Congress see their Jewish constituents drift away from Israel they will feel less restrained in voicing their criticism and more inclined to listen to those who speak of greater scrutiny of the relationship.
For now, clear majorities of Congress in both parties are opposed to imposing conditions being advocated by progressives like Sens. Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but that it is even being discussed should cause great concern in Israel. 


Tags Gaza Hamas Joe Biden congress Israeli Palestinian Conflict US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by