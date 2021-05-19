The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

Hamas can be deterred, just as Hezbollah has been deterred for the last 15 years in Lebanon.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 19, 2021 22:14
An artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side May 19, 2021. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
An artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
 When Israel responded to Hamas’s rocket fire on Jerusalem 11 days ago by launching Operation Guardian of the Walls, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the aim was to ensure Israel’s security and restore long-term and complete quiet.
He wisely avoided saying that the goal was to defeat Hamas. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has shown it cares nothing about the citizens under its dominion. It will never wave a white flag and surrender. There will always be one terrorist there left to fire one last missile and thereby claim “victory.”
But Hamas can be deterred, just as Hezbollah has been deterred for the last 15 years in Lebanon.
Operation Guardian of the Walls is an attempt to deter Hamas, to disabuse it of the notion that it can call the shots, that it can set itself up as the “Protector of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa,” and send a few rockets toward Israel’s capital whenever there is trouble there.
The past 11 days have witnessed a determined effort to pound into Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad the realization that this just isn’t worth it, that the price is just too high.
Time will tell whether they have been sufficiently deterred, and for how long. Yet Israel has significantly damaged Hamas’s capabilities by smashing the underground tunnel complex known as the “Metro,” by knocking out much of its weapons-producing capabilities, by killing several top officials, and by knocking out rocket launching sites.
The question now is how much longer the campaign should continue and whether it has reached a point of diminishing returns.
We think it is close to that point, and that Israel needs to make sure that it does not forget to find a way to end the fighting. This does not mean agreeing to a ceasefire on any terms, but only one with a clear understanding that any infraction whatsoever will be met with overwhelming force, and only with Jerusalem working hard to ensure the return of the bodies of the two IDF soldiers and two Israeli civilians held by Hamas.
Why agree to a ceasefire? Because if the goal, as Gantz indicated, was to create deterrence, it is not clear how bombing another kilometer of the “Metro,” or killing another Hamas military operative – short of Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar or Mohammed Deif – will create more deterrence.
On the other hand, if the fighting continues, there are a number of risks. The first is that Hamas will chalk up an operational success. So far, it has failed. It may have upended life in Israel, but it failed to bring the kind of death and destruction it dreamed of by sending more than 3,000 rockets onto a civilian population. 
Hamas’s attack tunnels into Israel have been neutralized, and it has failed to penetrate the country; its efforts to send suicide drones failed, as did an attempt at a suicide submarine attack. Operationally, Hamas and PIJ have nothing to show for their efforts, and – despite what is sure to be their postwar bravado – they know it.
Another risk is that as the fighting drags on, it may spread to Lebanon, Judea and Samaria, and also lead to more riots in mixed Jewish-Arab cities inside Israel – all scenarios that have already played out and could escalate.
Furthermore, the longer the fighting continues, the more likely it will cause damage to Israel’s ties with its new Abraham Accords partners – the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.
Hamas took Israel by surprise when it fired rockets at Jerusalem on May 10. Israel didn’t expect that. Nor, however, did Hamas expect the fury and force of Israel’s response.
Short of a ground operation, which Israel is unlikely to undertake, there are questions what more can be gained by continuing the current operation. 
Israel’s fight against Hamas is the most legitimate that exists. The IDF is fighting a genocidal terrorist group bent on Israel’s destruction that needs to be stopped. 
But the state cannot ignore the need for a realistic exit strategy. It needs to work now to find one.


Tags Gaza Hamas IDF Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by