Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

The coronavirus brought with it not only a health crisis, but also a global economic shutdown. Social distancing forced restaurants to close, theaters to shut and businesses to adapt. One of the most affected industries continues to be tourism, as international travel is still far from resuming. This has a great impact not only on individuals, but on us as a collective – Israelis and world Jewry alike. Thankfully, this is also an example of how we can work together and help each other.According to the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourism dropped 97% in the months January through March 2020. In total, the crash in tourism during the first half of 2020 “translates into a loss of 440 million international arrivals and about US$460 billion in export revenues from international tourism” – more than five times the damage caused by the 2008-9 financial crisis. For some 300,000 Israelis employed in the tourism sector, the closure of Israel’s borders meant the loss of their income. Tour guides and bus drivers, as well as staff at hotels and attractions across the country, found themselves with no clients to serve. An industry responsible for over 2.5% of Israel’s GDP – some $25 billion (USD) per year – was shut down.At the same time, millions of Jews found their plans canceled. Passover trips and summer holidays were changed as international travel was no longer an option. For hundreds of thousands of Jews from the US, France, Britain and Argentina this meant calling off their plans to visit Israel. Semester-long high school programs, bar mitzvah celebrations, the iconic 10-day-long Taglit-Birthright experience and just simple family visits – everything was canceled.World Jewry lost the option to travel to Israel, and Israelis lost the option of welcoming the Jewish visitors. For both sides, it is a serious loss – not only financially. The connection between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora is a central pillar of our national identity. Israel is, and must remain, a second home for all Jews; and Jews around the world know they are always welcome here. Two decisions by the Israeli government during the COVID-19 crisis highlight the unbreakable bond between the country and the Jewish people. In August, the cabinet approved the arrival of Jews in Israel for long-term programs, including the Jewish Agency’s MASA and the study at yeshivas. Additionally, during the initial months of the outbreak, between February and May, hundreds of Jews, including COVID-19 victims, were brought to burial in Israel. These examples illustrate polar opposites of the centrality Israel plays in Jewish life – for those who want to come in their youth for a meaningful experience, and for those who decided it will be their eternal resting place.Now, almost a year into the pandemic, vaccinations are available and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Israel is inoculating its population at the fastest pace in the world, and other countries are stepping up their efforts. For the tourism industry, this is a true message of optimism, as vaccinations are key for the return of large-scale international travel.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });As this happens, students will look to book vacations and families will begin to plan their trips. For Jews around the world, now is the time to make Israel their destination of choice. A spring vacation in Tel Aviv, a family holiday in Jerusalem or a honeymoon at the Dead Sea – Israel has something to offer everyone. After a forced hiatus from tourism in general, and for Jewish visitors in particular, Israel looks forward to hosting you once again.The writer is Israel’s Tourism Minister and a member of the National Security Cabinet.