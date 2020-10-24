The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Jews backing Biden are the real 'freiers' - opinion

Biden/Harris administration is likely to be more even more anti-Israel and antisemitic than the Obama/Biden administration was.

By MICHOEL GREEN  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 22:10
In response to Elana Maryles Sztokman’s October 15 column, “Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’:
Sztokman – a Democrat Party operative and vice chair for media and policy for Democrats Abroad-Israel, asserts that any Jewish person that thinks that President Donald Trump is a friend of the Jews is a “freier”– a sucker. To quote Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, “You are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts.”
A January Pew survey found 71% of Israelis approve of Trump. Given that roughly 74% of Israelis are Jews and roughly 20% are Arabs- who largely oppose Trump (Mitvim survey, September) this statistic is even more glaring, highlighting the near universal support of Trump by Jewish-Israelis.
While Sztokman believes the overwhelming majority of Israelis are freiers, perhaps she should consider for a moment, “Maybe it’s me.”
Israel and the more than 6 million Jews here face many threats, two of which are existential. These are threats so dangerous, that were either to materialize, it could risk a second holocaust, G-d forbid.
The first is a nuclear armed Iran. Joe Biden and the Democrats wish to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal. The deal’s sunset provisions guarantee Iran a pathway to nuclear weapons if they honor the deal, and even sooner if they cheat. (And they always cheat.)
The Iranian regime has declared its intention to “wipe Israel off the map,” and its leadership has publicly contemplated a nuclear strike on Israel. Missile restrictions are set to expire in 2023, raising grave concerns of Iran’s potential to outfit such missiles with nuclear warheads. In contrast, Trump withdrew from the disastrous deal, reimposed crushing sanctions on Tehran and vowed that he will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.
The second is an Israel reduced to indefensible borders via the so-called “Two-State Solution.” Israel proper, at her narrowest point, is only 15 km. wide. With today’s modern weaponry, without the buffer zone of Judea and Samaria, Israel simply cannot defend the rest of the country. Israel was routinely attacked before 1967 when Israel did not control this territory.
The Obama/Biden administration consistently opposed our rights to the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria – even in contravention of international law. Article 80 of the UN Charter granted the Jewish people the irrevocable right to settle in Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. Democrats continue to oppose these rights, endangering our security. Conversely, Trump and the Republicans side with Israel, recognizing our sovereign territorial rights and security needs.
Joe Biden said he wants to reopen the PLO mission in Washington. The PLO is a terrorist organization committed to Israel’s destruction. Trump shuttered the mission.
Biden said he wants to restore funding to the Palestinian Authority. Since money is fungible, this will end up subsidizing the PA’s “pay-for-slay” terror pension incentive program that obscenely rewards any terrorist that murders a Jew with a lifetime pension. Some 1,500 traditional rabbis signed a petition condemning this, calling it “morally repugnant” to use American taxpayer money to incentivize terrorism against Jews and Americans, like Taylor Force, and others.
What a stark contrast to Trump, who signed into law the Taylor Force Act to combat this incentive system and subsequently cut funding to the PA. With less money to fund terrorism, it’s no wonder that terrorist attacks against Israelis have fallen under Trump, compared to when the Obama/Biden administration gave the PA hundreds of millions of dollars of US taxpayer money.
We pro-Israel Jews will never forget how the Obama/Biden administration stabbed Israel in the back at the UN Security Council. They orchestrated an anti-Israel coalition to submit Resolution 2334 and then abstained in the vote, allowing the resolution to pass. This Orwellian resolution perversely declares the Western Wall and the Temple Mount – Judaism’s holiest site, to be “occupied Palestinian territory,” along with the entire eastern part of Jerusalem, and the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
The Simon Wiesenthal Center ranked this as the single most antisemitic incident of 2016. Compare this treachery to Trump – who tried to stop it before he was even inaugurated. His and the Republican Party’s position recognizes Israeli sovereignty over virtually all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, an undivided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Golan Heights. Trump was the first US president to affirm this sovereignty by moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem. The Obama/Biden State Department wouldn’t even permit a Jewish family – the Zivotofsky family, to have “Jerusalem, Israel” on their passport. Instead, they demanded that it only say, “Jerusalem”, denying the Jewish people’s historic, religious and legal rights to Jerusalem.
This summary is only a partial list. Also omitted is the long list of hoaxes, criminality, abuse of power, lying, and corruption perpetrated by Democrats that make Trump’s foibles look sterling by comparison.
Given the increased influence the anti-Israel, antisemitic Progressive Caucus has over Biden and the Democrats, a Biden/Harris administration would likely be even more anti-Israel and antisemitic than the Obama/Biden administration was.
It takes a special kind of chutzpah by Democrats to witness their party consistently betray us and then claim that we are freiers if we don’t support them.
We pro-Israel Americans and American-Israeli Jews will be eagerly casting our vote to re-elect the most pro-Israel, philosemitic president in US history – President Donald J. Trump.
The writer lives in Gush Etzion.


