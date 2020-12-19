The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Kowtowing to Iran by repeating JCPOA won’t serve US interests - opinion

A solid starting point may be garnered from the spirit of our Declaration of Independence.

By BRUCE PORTNOY  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 21:32
THEN-CANDIDATES Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign for president and vice president in Wilmington, Delaware, in August. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
THEN-CANDIDATES Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign for president and vice president in Wilmington, Delaware, in August.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
On January 20, 2021, the Biden/Harris administration will be sworn in as a divided nation awaits their official to-do list and the resources they are willing to commit to achieve a stable, secure, healthy and civil, United States of America.
On the medical front, the pervasive COVID-19 pandemic, which is rapidly approaching the third leading cause of death, will be finally challenged by recently approved vaccines, starting with the proven efficacy, Pfizer vaccine. Still, the precise order within groups and subgroups as to the priority of who gets the injections first, as well as the protocol of dealing with any heretofore unanticipated program intricacies remains an open question. This may prove complicated, and likely require civil patience while solutions are worked out. Still, this American accomplishment will be regarded historically as a true modern-day miracle.
On the social front, there are a number of outstanding issues demanding resolution not the least of which includes racism and the other equally destructive “ism,” antisemitism. This type of hate has the potential to rip our country apart and must not be allowed to persist. Once effectively dealt with, we can then proceed to other troublesome issues facing and overcoming all obstacles on our journey to achieving a lasting “civil” Americanism, of which we as a nation can be proud.
A solid starting point may be garnered from the spirit of our Declaration of Independence. People should have at a minimum equal access to adequate food, shelter, clothing, health and work so as to participate, on equal footing as our country moves forward.
Also a priority is tackling the escalating gun violence plaguing large American cities and primarily affecting people of color. The current prevalence of resentment, anger, and hate is further aggravated by the ubiquity of semi-automatic, rapid fire weapons. America may well be sitting on a powder keg with a short fuse. Although we are wary of this uncontrolled slide into violence, we are befuddled by our inability to effectively control it, let alone end it.
Perhaps the Biden administration will be open to accepting the challenge and put into motion a fresh effort involving input and involvement from citizenry, elected officials and enforcement agencies – local, state and federal. Acting in unison and under an empathetic cabinet level representative accountable to the president, we may yet determine the means to save more of these needlessly lost lives.
THE MOST imminent peril, possibly an existential threat, stems from Iran. This nation appears to gain strength from promoting divisiveness and looking for potential enemies everywhere. There appears too many similarities between Iran and pre-war Nazi Germany, to stand aside and idly let events unfold without sufficient oversight. Imagine what could have resulted had Germany then had the capability of developing “weapons of mass destruction.”
Even with the best of American leadership intentions; conditioned by self-serving Iranian assurances of keeping its nuclear bomb capability at bay; at the end of the day, the seemingly rushed through and allegedly unsigned agreement by Iran (JCPOA, 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal) appeared marginal, at best. At worst, the billions of fresh US dollars that subsequently flowed into Iran may have elevated the danger risk, not just to Israel, its avowed mortal enemy; but also to the United States, which it labeled, “The Great Satan” nation. Also the funding may have found its way to subsidize its proxy terror organizations including Hamas, Hezbollah, among others, as well as various intrusive militias in Iraq and Syria.
The incoming new United States leadership will soon find itself grappling in a more hostile world environment; and require all the proven friends it can accumulate.  
Israel, a long-term proven friend and loyal ally in the Middle East, must never again be summarily dismissed as it was in 2015, little doubt the result of hostile agitation emanating from outrageous elements; whose priorities were lopsided.
Kowtowing to Iran by offering a repeat of the original 2015 JCPOA sanction relief plan would not serve the best interests of the United States and must not be viewed as a credible option today.
It is also advisable that our government keep in mind that US dollar, Iranian funding; either directly, or indirectly under the guise of sanctions relief which ultimately funds the manufacture and subsequent use of a nuclear weapon(s), of known catastrophic capability, may portend potential criminal and civil liability. Too many of our enemies would like nothing better than to see us brought to trial in the International Criminal Court system as a precedent for other lesser issues.
The stakes are too high and the risks too great to ignore or minimize Iran’s budding capabilities. The likelihood of Iran accumulating nuclear weapons, including the more versatile dirty weapons, capable of being assembled closer to intended targets, in addition to their long range ballistic missile technology also portend an even higher risk of international destabilization.
Should the above challenges be met in a sincere comprehensive manner, President Biden and Vice-President Harris will have not only assured their legacy, but secured our children’s future for generations to come.
The writer is the author of the geo-political thriller, ‘First,’ and the ‘Saturday People’


Tags Iran United States Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo EU decision to prohibit kosher, halal slaughter must be reversed -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by