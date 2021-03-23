The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Lessons from Israel’s vaccination strategy

It is the national emergency infrastructure that allowed Israel to quickly and effectively immunize its population while the US continues to lag.

By NICOLE M. GOLBARI  
MARCH 23, 2021 22:23
Palestinians receive the vaccine in a joint operation run by the Office of the Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Health Ministry and Magen David Adom that began on March 2nd 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Palestinians receive the vaccine in a joint operation run by the Office of the Coordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Health Ministry and Magen David Adom that began on March 2nd 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
It’s early March, almost exactly a year from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. My mother, a 58-year-old cancer-surviving “essential worker,” has just become eligible for vaccination in New York State. She has spent four hours refreshing the COVID-19 vaccine.health.ny.gov webpage looking for an available vaccine appointment. As “No Appointments Available Currently” flashes across the screen for the umpteenth time, she slams her laptop shut. Yet, four weeks prior, 6,000 miles away in Tel Aviv, my best friend, a healthy 29-year-old graduate student, walked into her local clinic with no appointment and received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Her mother, also with no preexisting conditions, was vaccinated almost two months ago.
How is it that these two developed countries have such contrasting vaccine distributions?
Israel is currently leading the world in their COVID-19 vaccination efforts. As of March 2021, over 50% of the Israeli population has been fully immunized against COVID-19. In the same time, the US has vaccinated only a tenth of its population.
The factors that contribute to Israel’s success include differences in demographics – Israel has a much smaller and a younger population. Additionally, the Israeli government purportedly paid a premium for vaccine doses (reportedly twice the cost per vaccine paid by the US) and made a heavily publicized and controversial deal with Pfizer and BioNTech to trade a rolling supply of coveted inoculations for medical data on the vaccine’s distribution. Israel also has a public health care design that provides an easy and centralized system for organized vaccination delivery. However, it is the national emergency infrastructure that allowed Israel to quickly and effectively immunize its population while the US continues to lag.
Israel has a mandated universal healthcare system consisting of four Kupat Holim organizations analogous to Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) that exist in the US. They also have one of the most advanced electronic medical record systems in the world and an estimated 46.25 physicians per 10,000 population (vs. 26.12 per 10,000 in the US). With over 900 different insurance companies, all with vastly different resources and approaches to communication, the US cannot mobilize their health care organizations for such a massive task as quickly and efficiently as Israel. 
An older population and lower literacy rate in the US limit the ability for effective online outreach and marketing campaigns. The US also has an uphill battle to regain confidence with communities of color after a longstanding history of racial inequity in medicine. Additionally, the US struggles with combating an indelible sentiment of conspiracy around the vaccine incited by the previous administration’s contentious relationship with scientific leaders. While Israel has had to battle vaccine misinformation campaigns, particularly among the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities, the country generally fosters a positive and trustful relationship between their health care systems and their population.
ISRAEL’S HEALTH care system has been consistently ranked in the top 10 of the Bloomberg Health-Efficiency Index, which considers life expectancy and health care spending to determine the countries with the best healthcare outcomes. In 2020, the US ranked 55th on the Bloomberg index. In other words, while Israel has invested money into technology and a simple healthcare infrastructure to create an accessible, economical and capable program, the US spends more money for an often disorganized and more ineffective system unable to meet the needs of their population.
Ultimately, however, the aspect that makes Israel’s handling of their COVID-19 vaccine rollout most unique, and consequently most efficient, is their utilization of a centralized national emergency response system. In the US, as a result of the federalism ideals of the previous administration, the federal government has delegated responsibility for vaccine distribution to state health departments. These departments, whose resources and finances are already stretched thin by the pandemic, struggled to stay organized and keep up with the massive demand for inoculations. Also, each state has different eligibility criteria and varying communication and distribution strategies. Even within a state, one must navigate dozens of websites and phone numbers to find a center with available immunizations. This has led to confusion, canceled appointments, and, worst of all, wasted vaccine doses.
In contrast, Israel, a country whose short history has been defined by its precarious geopolitical position and pervasive warfare, has developed a strong and centralized national emergency response system that allowed it to meet this moment of crisis.
Designed to protect and inform civilians during national threats, the Home Front Command of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) was employed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help provide medical care, perform testing and conduct epidemiological research. The IDF has similarly taken a role in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, working closely with the Health Ministry in setting up vaccination centers, transporting vials, sending out clear and concise communication, and deploying 700 reserve duty paramedics to assist in the vaccination rollout. By keeping their effort centralized and transparent, the Israeli government, the Kupat Holim organizations and the IDF have worked together to streamline a clear, effective and accessible national vaccination campaign.
And yet, 6,000 miles away, where the US continues to struggle in its vaccination effort, the question remains: How will we learn from Israel in our response to the next national health crisis?
Indeed, in his first week in office President Joe Biden signed several executive orders targeted at organizing the federal governments involvement in vaccine distribution. He has encouraged governors to utilize the National Guard and invoked the Defense Production Act to bolster the federal government’s public health supply chain. While certainly a step in the right direction, how these initiatives will be implemented, coordinated and received across the 50 states, Washington DC, and the five US territories remains to be seen
Until then, my mom continues to refresh. 
The writer is a resident physician in dermatology and an MPH student in the School of Public Health at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.


Tags Israel United States Vaccinations Anti-vaccination crisis Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Come together

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by