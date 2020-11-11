The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion

Sen. Mitch McConnell proudly calls himself the “Grim Reaper” because his desk is where Democratic legislation goes to die.

By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 21:27
US SENATE Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks after the Senate GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
US SENATE Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks after the Senate GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Mitch McConnell is the happiest Republican in Washington, and he’s about to become the most powerful one as well.
The Kentucky Republican was just elected to a seventh term, and unless the Democrats win two runoff Senate votes in Georgia in January, he is likely to reelected Senate majority leader. And this time he won’t be the errand boy and chief enabler for a president he didn’t like or respect.
For now, he is loyally backing Donald Trump’s specious claims of election fraud as the lame-duck president attempts to hold on to power. McConnell has said he won’t recognize Biden’s election until the Electoral College does on December 14.
After January 20, McConnell will be the highest-ranking Republican in the federal government and will consider himself on virtual equal footing with his old (they’re both the same age) Senate colleague, Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States.
It’s not a new role for McConnell. He was in the same position for most of the Obama presidency, and took great pleasure in pursuing what he called his “single most important” goal: assuring the nation’s first African-American president’s failure. He can be expected to do the same for Obama’s former veep despite their history of working together as Senate colleagues and during the Obama administration.
Largely unencumbered by ideology, McConnell started out as moderate Republican, but that got in the way of his ambition and disappeared. He shares Trump’s “win-at-any-price” principle.
Rep. John Yarmuth, who is Jewish and a former Republican turned Democrat, who has known McConnell for 50 years, said the senator “never had any core principles.... He was just driven to be powerful.”
Bill Kristol, a staunch conservative who was former vice president Dan Quayle’s chief of staff, said, “No one with a straight face would ever call [McConnell] a populist. Trump came to drain the swamp, and now he’s working with the biggest swamp creature of them all.”
McConnell had no compunction about ramming through Trump’s federal judicial nominees, no matter how incompetent, unqualified and unprepared they were, right up to election eve. It was about quantity, not quality. Nor did he have any shame in blocking Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland because it was an election year, although the election was eight months away.
McConnell proudly calls himself the “Grim Reaper” because his desk is where Democratic legislation goes to die.
After chafing over four years as a Republican president’s “yes” man, he can now play a role he prefers, being a Democratic president’s “no” man.
If Democrats win both Senate run-off races in Georgia, there will be a 50-50 split in the Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris will be casting a lot of tie-breaking votes, starting with the election of Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader.
Whether as minority or majority leader, McConnell is a master legislative tactician. He proved that during the Obama administration when he took pride in being a master obstructionist for a president for whom, according to a Kentucky reporter, he showed “a total lack of respect.” He preferred dealing with Biden, and the two were often able to cut deals.
Much has changed since then and since Biden was in the Senate. Congress has become even more partisan, more polarized, more angry, and McConnell has become more autocratic.
TRADITIONALLY, PRESIDENTS are given the cabinet they want, with rare exceptions, but will a Republican Senate more polarized than any in memory try to block Biden’s nominees or demand a price for confirmation, such as cabinet posts for some of their own?
On the courts, where McConnell’s only standard has been a conservative with a pulse, he can be expected to dramatically raise the bar and delay and block Biden’s nominees. He’s already served notice that only “centrists” and no “radical progressives” will even be considered.
Regardless of which party controls the Senate, Biden indicated he plans to reverse scores of Trump policies by issuing a flurry of executive orders. He also will be sending nominations to fill jobs from cabinet secretaries on down. And he will have a legislative agenda.
McConnell has one big advantage over Biden: He cares less about making policy than preventing it. Power, not policy drives him. Raising political money plays a big role in his power game, and if that requires shaping national policy, so be it, but his primary motivation is maintaining and adding to his power. Two of his signature issues have been protecting the coal industry and blocking campaign finance reform. It’s about principal, not principle.
Biden particularly wants to reverse Trump’s rollback of clean air and water regulations, which will give McConnell heartburn because he is tight with some of the worst polluters in the country, particularly the coal industry. He had a lot of help from his wife, Elaine Chao, who was president George W. Bush’s labor secretary with jurisdiction over mine safety. As Trump’s transportation secretary, she assigned an aide to take special care of all matters involving Kentucky. Both McConnells deny there is any conflict of interest in her cabinet posts or in the fact her family owns a major shipping company.
As one of the Senate’s most prolific fundraisers, it is no surprise that McConnell is the leading opponent of campaign finance reform. He’s come a long way since a Watergate era, when he advocated public financing of presidential elections and called money a “cancer” on the body politic.
Biden can reverse many of Trump’s policies – immigration, fuel-efficiency standards, the Muslim immigration ban, Dreamers, protection for civil servants, and scores of public health and environmental rulings – but many more will require Congressional authorization and funding, including infrastructure, repealing tax cuts, gun safety, healthcare reform and raising the minimum wage.
After giving in to four years of intimidation by Trump, Republicans will suddenly wake up from our long national nightmare and remember they used to be budget hawks and fiscal conservatives every time the Democratic president proposed new human service and environmental spending.
Norman Ornstein, a congressional scholar, told The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer that McConnell “will go down in history as one of the most significant people in destroying the fundamentals of our constitutional democracy.”
He earned his nickname “Moscow Mitch” by persistently blocking House-passed legislation to combat Russian election interference. Thanks to Trump and McConnell, Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t stopped trying to undermine and destabilize American democracy. McConnell appears poised to do just that for his own partisan purposes. Success may make him the happiest Republican in town and ease Putin’s depression over the defeat of his willing helper, Donald Trump.
The writer is a syndicated columnist, Washington lobbyist and consultant. He spent nine years as the legislative director and chief lobbyist for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). He is a Capitol Hill veteran who served as a senior adviser to Rep. Benjamin S. Rosenthal of New York and a legislative assistant for Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump senate Mitch McConnell
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by