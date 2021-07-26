The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Meet the firm boosting Arabs in Israel's hi-tech field - opinion

While Israel is known internationally as the start-up nation, Arab citizens, 20% of the country’s population, comprise only 3% of the hi-tech workforce. Takwin is determined to change that.

By KENNETH BANDLER  
JULY 26, 2021 21:16
Founder and CEO Yael Alter, along with VP of Business Development Alon Gozlan receive the news that their start-up, Soos Technologies, has won the $1 million grand prize at the NY-Grow competition. (photo credit: SOOS TECHNOLOGIES)
Founder and CEO Yael Alter, along with VP of Business Development Alon Gozlan receive the news that their start-up, Soos Technologies, has won the $1 million grand prize at the NY-Grow competition.
(photo credit: SOOS TECHNOLOGIES)
A sex-altering research facility for unborn chicks opening in New York State later this year had its origins in Kaokab Abu-Alhija, an Arab village in northern Israel. It was there that Nashat Haj Mohamed found in his family’s chicken coop that certain sound vibrations could alter embryos from males to females.
SooS, the biotechnology company Nashat founded in 2017, has perfected that technique for use in mass production. It has received international acclaim for humanitarian and agribusiness reasons. Some seven billion male chicks worldwide are culled annually soon after hatching because they will not be able to lay eggs. Gender-switching increases the numbers of hens, yielding higher rates of egg production. The company won the $1 million first prize in the prestigious Grow NY competition last November.
SooS is one of eight pioneering Israeli start-ups initiated by Arab entrepreneurs which received critical seed money from Takwin Ventures, a venture capital fund that has pioneered in identifying, developing, and bringing to market their innovative concepts.
While Israel is known internationally as the start-up nation, Arab citizens, 20% of the country’s population, comprise only 3% of the hi-tech workforce, and no blockbuster global innovation developed by an Israeli Arab has yet emerged. Takwin is determined to enhance the role and influence of Arab citizens in the continually expanding hi-tech field.
“Takwin is a journey enabler,” Takwin CEO Itzik Frid told me. “We are bringing together the best minds and experts in Israel to assist any company in our portfolio.”
Takwin was launched in 2014 by Imad Telhami, a leading businessman and entrepreneur, together with the heads of Israel’s two largest venture capital funds – Chemi Peres, founder of Pitango and son of the late Israeli president Shimon Peres, and Dr. Erel Margalit, founder of JVP – Jerusalem Venture Partners and a former Knesset member who has focused on developing industries in marginalized areas.
The business sector is one area in Israel where Jewish-Arab relations are positively deepening and expanding. Not only is the cooperation necessary to bring needed financing to start-ups initiated by Arab citizens, but each company supported by Takwin has both Arabs and Jews in the senior management team. And two of the companies are led by female managers.
The collective value of the eight companies that received initial Takwin investments totaling $8 million have a valuation today of $170 million, illustrating the recognized impact of the innovations and interest among financiers and corporations in Israel and other countries that also have provided funding.
Another company, Imagry, created by Adham Ghazali, a Palestinian from east Jerusalem, is developing driverless vehicles that do not rely on HD pre-mapping or HD GPS. The real-time software and built-in camera Imagry uses to identify the route, other vehicles, pedestrians, other obstructions is said to be more scalable and optimal than alternative solutions which are based on pre-mapping and HD GPS, that may not be as affordable and scalable. Ghazali studied biomedical engineering in Jordan, and received a graduate degree in mechanical engineering at Tel Aviv University. Imagry operates internationally, in Haifa, Israel; Tempe, Arizona in the US; and Rawabi, the Palestinian city in the West Bank.
Seismic AI, founded in 2014 by Dr. Habib J. Nasser, an Israeli Arab physics PhD graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, created, with seismologists at Tel Aviv University, an Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) system. The company has detected earthquake activity in Israel, Canada, India and Turkey, enabling smart cities and utility companies to take real-time actions to save lives and critical infrastructure. The company was awarded a World Bank grant earlier this year, and currently is raising funds in Israel via the Pipelbiz platform to finance a deployment of EEW networks globally.
And a nanotechnology company, FeelIT, created by Arab and Jewish professors at the Technion, has developed a product that enables inanimate machines, pipes, valves and other vital equipment to self-detect and report problems that may lead to costly breakdowns. FeelIT creates a custom “electronic skin” with wireless communications capability that sends alerts when weaknesses are sensed and identified. The company is active in Germany, Israel, Japan, and the United States, and raised funding from investors from all these markets.
Israel’s continued economic growth will depend on more fully integrating its Arab citizens into all levels of the economy. Frid is confident the number of Arab citizens engaged in the start-up nation ecosystem will grow dramatically. “In 10 years, it will be 20%. Why? Israel hi-tech has to integrate Arabs,” says Frid, noting that one-in-five of the students at the Technion, Israel’s leading technology institution, are Arab.
He sees it as a natural evolution and progression in career choices. “Ten years ago, there were hardly any Arab doctors, and today 20 percent of the doctors in Israel are Arab,” says Frid.
Successful companies founded and led by Israeli Arabs can serve as models, encouraging younger Arabs to pursue higher education studies in engineering and sciences, fields that traditionally have not been of interest.
Takwin also is an exemplar for other financiers to seriously consider emerging Arab hi-tech entrepreneurs in Israel. Their success will benefit Israel, and, with the right inventions, also be of life-changing value to many other people and countries around the world.
The writer is the American Jewish Committee’s director of media relations.


Tags arab sector hi-tech arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by