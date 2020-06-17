The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion

In Trump World everyone is expendable (except maybe Ivanka) and, as Bolton writes, for Trump everything is about his reelection.

By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD  
JUNE 17, 2020 20:38
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019. (photo credit: HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/REUTERS)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019.
(photo credit: HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/REUTERS)
Memo to US Vice President Mike Pence. Start worrying. Details below.
It may be an old joke, but it can be the new reality for the vice president, who may find himself the next victim of his boss’s under-the-bus management style.
The latest polls show Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden leading US President Donald Trump by 24 points (59-35) among registered women voters. This is particularly significant since women vote in larger numbers than men and the women’s vote was decisive in the 2018 midterm elections, swinging the House of Representatives to the Democrats by the largest margin on record. That returned the US House Speaker’s gavel to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and led to Trump’s impeachment.
A New York Times analysis of six recent national surveys shows the widest gap between the major nominees in 70 years of polling women voters. It is up from Biden’s 19-point margin lead earlier this year and well ahead of former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s peak of 14% advantage over Trump on Election Day 2016.
Trump may have his lawyers send out another one of their laughable “cease and desist” letters, like last week’s to CNN, threatening to sue unless reports of the unfavorable polls are immediately withdrawn and he gets an apology. He has even been foaming at Fox News for publishing polls with results he doesn’t like.
It has been another bad week for Trump.
It started on his 74th birthday weekend at West Point when, addressing cadets, he had difficulty drinking a glass of water, slurred parts of his speech and seemed to shuffle down a short incline. It just added to growing questions about his physical and neurological health.
There were also his threats not to watch NFL and US Soccer matches, his defense of naming military installations for losing confederate generals who led a rebellion against the US, and an embarrassing defeat in the Supreme Court when the first justice he had picked ruled against the administration and in favor of protecting the rights of LBGTQ Americans,
Demonstrations against police brutality and racism have spread to all 50 states. Trump made a fool of himself with a photo op holding a Bible in front of a church across from the White House after peaceful demonstrators were forcibly dispersed for his convenience.
The novel coronavirus death toll continues to grow, the president’s quack medicine cures have gone from a joke to danger as people followed his advice and wound up in the hospital. He increasingly tries to ignore the tragedy by trying to shift national attention to prematurely reviving the economy.
A TELL-ALL book by his former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, due out next week has an irate Trump threatening legal and criminal action to stop it. Bolton’s publisher said it is about “A president for whom getting reelected was the only thing that mattered, even if it meant endangering or weakening the nation.”
Trump plans to go to Tulsa this week to resume his giant rallies. The racially insensitive president clearly never heard of “Juneteenth” before initially scheduling the event on the day marking the end of slavery in the US. He also seemed unaware that demonstrations against police violence and racism were going on nationwide and he was holding his rally in the racially divided city that was the scene of the country’s most violent race riots.
The economy is the one area where he has a slight advantage in the polls despite having no coronavirus cure in sight, The 40 million unemployed and a roller-coaster stock market form the background while Trump is diverting attention and ignoring reality by telling everyone it is safe to go back to normal, whatever that was, is or will be.
That’s where Pence got in trouble this week. He told the nation’s governors to ignore the “intermittent” spikes in coronavirus cases, calling the numbers “marginal” and blaming them on increased testing, and to “encourage” “reopening.” The New York Times called Pence’s message “misleading.”
He gave governors someone to blame instead of Trump if their reopening orders backfire with surges in virus cases. The obsequious veep would be a preferable fall guy because they fear the vindictive Trump whose motto is “I take no responsibility.”
Pence has more to worry about than that. In Trump World everyone is expendable (except maybe Ivanka) and, as Bolton writes, for Trump everything is about his reelection.
So, with all this going on, why should Pence be so worried? It goes beyond possible defeat in November to what Bolton may reveal. With polls showing Trump losing the critical women’s vote by 24 points and Biden promising to pick a female running mate; Pence may be expendable.
Trump’s go-to response to set-backs, embarrassments and problems is to divert attention. This time “Diversion Don” may try to upstage Biden’s female VP announcement by naming one of his own.
A very likely candidate is former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. In addition to her gender and youth (48) she is intelligent, articulate and a good speaker. She is also one of the few people of substance who left the administration with their reputation and relations with the president intact.
She may have a problem with Trump’s white supremacist base, however. Not because she removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse grounds in 2015, but because she doesn’t share their and the president’s xenophobia and hostility toward immigrants.
That can be traced to her parents, Sikh immigrants from India. She changed her name from Nimrata Randhawa, married Michael Haley in 1996 and converted to Christianity. She was the first Indian-American woman elected governor and first female governor of her native South Carolina.
(I wonder if Trump will demand her birth certificate.)
At the UN, she was known as a strong defender of Israel and had a close working relationship with her Israeli counterparts.
She would be a dynamic addition to the ticket and unexpected competition for Biden’s running mate.
Like Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, possibly one of Trump’s adult children and a whole herd of ambitious Republicans, regardless of what happens on November 3, she is known to be looking closely at running for president in 2024.
But first, Trump is going to need her in his 2020 campaign. The big question is: in what role?


Tags Donald Trump Mike Pence american politics Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by