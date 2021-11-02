The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

Benjamin Netanyahu's supporters have called him prime minister multiple times since he lost the role.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 21:31
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen pushing his way through Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, on October 26, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen pushing his way through Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, on October 26, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
On Monday, KAN radio interviewed Likud MK David Amsalem ahead of the upcoming votes on the state budget.
Amsalem was asked about a petition published last week that calls on Likud members to pledge never to form a government or join a government with supporters of terrorism, or one which relies on the support of people who had expressed support or sympathy in the past for terrorists.
Amsalem was not asked why the Likud Party teamed up with Itamar Ben-Gvir, an MK convicted in the past of supporting a terrorist movement, but about Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas, whose party is now blamed – by the Likud – for supporting terrorists. He was then asked why nearly the entire Likud faction has signed the petition but party leader Benjamin Netanyahu has not.
Amsalem replied: “The prime minister does not sign petitions.” The answer left the interviewers in shock, and after a couple of seconds, one replied: “What do you mean? I just want to remind you that he is not the prime minister.”
Amsalem then said: “Why does it matter? He’s the prime minister for me. He’s not the acting prime minister, but he was the prime minister, and he will be the prime minister.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Communications Minister David Amsalem at a Likud meeting after the election (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Communications Minister David Amsalem at a Likud meeting after the election (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Such a response was not a gaffe. These remarks are part of a long line of statements made by Likud members since the current government was formed, aimed at undermining the government’s legitimacy.
Two weeks ago, Netanyahu celebrated his 72nd birthday at the Knesset. In a video that later went viral, the entire faction was seen giving a standing ovation and joyfully singing: “happy birthday to you, Mr. prime minister.”
One might say the title is an honorific given to those who served in the most senior public position, as is common in the US where “president” is a lifetime title.
But such is not the case in Israel. We have seen prime ministers who stayed in politics after losing an election race, and none have kept the title. When Ehud Barak became defense minister in 2007, no one referred to him as “prime minister Barak” or even “former prime minister Barak” – they called him “defense minister Barak.” When interviewed today, he is simply referred to as Mr. Barak (after being introduced as a former prime minister).
The same is true with Yitzhak Rabin, who served as prime minister between 1974 and 1977, and then served as a minister in the 1980s. Even Yitzhak Navon, after serving as the country’s president, was referred to as “minister Navon” when he became education and culture minister in 1984.
But the issue at hand is not about titles. It is simply about a small, but vocal group that will not accept anyone but Netanyahu as prime minister
The seeds of this poisonous plant were planted when Netanyahu was still prime minister. His fellow Likud members were expected to abide by his rules, express unequivocal support and defend him on TV and radio. Those who dared to speak against him, like Gideon Sa’ar, were immediately labeled as traitors, and – heaven forbid – “leftists.”
The same process is being carried out against Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He is called all sorts of names, and there are continuous efforts to undermine the legitimacy of his term in office. 
And there’s a dimension of hypocrisy in this process. When Sa’ar presented a bill recently that would prevent a candidate under indictment from running as prime minister, Netanyahu, and the Likud dubbed it as an “Iranian bill,” suggesting that it was undemocratic. But let’s not forget that it was the Likud that suggested passing a bill to install direct voting for prime minister when it saw Netanyahu could not form a government and the “change bloc” was about to form a coalition.
What’s more “Iranian” – acting as if there’s only one person out of nine million Israelis who is fit to be prime minister or supporting a legitimate coalition that was formed by the majority of Knesset?
It is time for Netanyahu supporters to become mensches and accept the people’s will. There’s a legitimate government in place, and as they always said: a prime minister is replaced only in the ballot boxes.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset prime minister
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by