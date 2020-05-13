The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial

By not entering into coalition government, Bennett will finally be able to step out of Netanyahu’s shadow and present the nation with his own right-wing vision.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 13, 2020 20:22
NAFTALI BENNETT at the Defense Ministry this week. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
NAFTALI BENNETT at the Defense Ministry this week.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
In 1962, after losing a close gubernatorial race in California, Richard Nixon held what he proclaimed would be his last press conference and memorably told reporters they would not “have Nixon to kick around anymore.”
Outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, when he takes leave of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his way out of the government and into the opposition, could be forgiven for paraphrasing the former US president and telling Netanyahu that he won’t “have Bennett to kick around anymore.”
Indeed, it does seem that Netanyahu has taken a certain pleasure in sticking it to Bennett.
He did this during the last election campaign, telling supporters that the only reason he appointed Bennett defense minister was to neutralize him politically. And he did it again during the current coalition negotiations, toying with Bennett and giving his Yamina Party an offer they couldn’t accept: the education and Jerusalem portfolios, and an unnamed deputy ministerial post dealing with issues important to the religious Zionist camp.
These offers may have appealed to the old National Religious Party (NRP), which for years was content in dealing with issues important to their constituents: building synagogues, mikvaot (ritual baths) and – later – settlements.
But Bennett burst onto the political scene in 2013, wanting to break out of the cage that former governments had pushed the NRP into. No longer would the national religious camp under his leadership be content with religious issues: They wanted to play in the big leagues and impact matters beyond religion and education. In the process, Bennett hoped to widen the party’s appeal beyond a narrow national religious-voter base.
This formula succeeded at first, with Bennett’s Bayit Yehudi Party winning 12 seats in the 2013 elections, up from the seven won by the two offshoots of the now defunct NRP four years earlier.
But that was his political peak. In 2015, Bayit Yehudi dropped to eight seats, and in the first round of the 2019 balloting, Bennett – whose ambitions to spread well beyond a religious constituency led to the formation of the New Right Party – failed to pass the electoral threshold and enter the Knesset.
Chastised, he was number four on Yamina’s list in September, headed by Ayelet Shaked, which only won seven seats; when he led the list in the March elections, it dropped to six seats.
It is with that dowry of six seats and a downward trajectory that he entered negotiations with Netanyahu. The prime minister, who after the agreement with Blue and White no longer needed those six seats for a coalition, offered little. Bennett, as of Wednesday evening, had said “no,” and the pathway to the opposition was paved.
This may not necessarily be the best for the country, but it could turn out to be the right move for Bennett.
Why might this situation potentially be good for him? Because finally he will be able to step out of Netanyahu’s shadow and present the nation with his own right-wing vision. As a minister, he had to temper his criticism of the prime minister and the government’s actions. He criticized, but could only go so far. If he does end up really going to the opposition, Bennett will have the opportunity to build himself and his party up, presenting themselves as genuine alternatives on the right to Netanyahu and the Likud.
On the other hand, this would be a potential loss for the country. Because like him or not, Bennett – in the various ministries he has served – has proven to be a dedicated, energetic minister; a doer, a bitzuist, someone who thinks creatively and gets things done.
As defense minister, he took aggressive action against Iran in Syria to keep the Islamic Republic from setting up a permanent base there, and he deserves credit for getting the security establishment heavily involved in Israel’s fight against COVID-19. He pushed for massive testing, and set up hotels where quarantined patients would be housed. He took initiative and pushed hard for steps that turned out to be wise. Bennett, who had his eyes on the Health Ministry, would have served the country well in that position – or any other ministry.
By the time the government is sworn in on Thursday evening, lots can still happen and decisions can be overturned on an hourly basis. For now, what may ultimately prove a smart move for Bennett personally might be a loss for the country.


Tags Naftali Bennett government Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Efraim Inbar The coalition government has a unique opportunity to expand Jerusalem By EFRAIM INBAR
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by