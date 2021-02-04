The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

President Biden: Please don’t derail Abraham Accords’ momentum - opinion

If the Biden administration plans to muck with the progress by trying to reengage Iran and the Palestinians, all of this progress stands to be lost.

By STAN STEINREICH  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 20:14
The flags of the United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. September 15, 2020 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
The flags of the United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City. September 15, 2020
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
 The Abraham Accords, which has been a real boom to regional peace and economic cooperation between Israel and its Gulf neighbors, is under threat from the new Biden Administration. In an attempt to reenter the nuclear pact with Iran and open the door for the Palestinians to come back to the negotiating table, there is the real possibility of a disruption of all the progress that has been made over the past few months – the biggest step forward that Middle East peace has seen in decades.
The Middle East has undergone unprecedented change in the four years since US President Joe Biden rode shotgun at the White House as former president Barack Obama’s vice president. Chief among them is the fact that Israel is no longer the rogue nation in the Middle East – Iran is.
If there is one issue that binds Israel with other Middle Eastern countries, it is an understanding that Iran has no interest in limiting its nuclear ambition and that the Iranian leadership is a robust supporter of destabilization in fellow Muslim countries. Middle Eastern leaders have no faith in Iran’s desire – nor in its commitments – to change its practices in either of these areas.
It is important that Biden realize that the priorities in the Middle East have changed. Right now, the top priority is the Iranian threat. If the Biden Administration replicates what happened during the Obama Administration, it will risk dialing everything back, signaling a tone deafness to where the region – and world – is right now. While the Palestinian issue has been sidelined, it is still an important issue that needs to be solved, but not at the broader expense of all the other progress that has been made in the region.
When the Abraham Accords with the Gulf States were announced months ago, our phones and emails lit up from business leaders in Israel, the Gulf and the United States, who welcomed this new opportunity. We have borne witness since that time to the number of travel and tourism, finance, tech and other industries who have benefited from the opening of relations.
New offices have opened, new employees have been hired, and commerce has emerged at a pace that exceeds the expectations set early on in the process. In fact, just this week, the Dubai Media Office announced that since the signing of the Abraham Accords in September, trade between Israel and Dubai has reached one billion dirham ($272 million). Imagine what that number would be if one calculated in the other Emirates and Bahrain.
However, if the Biden administration plans to muck with the progress by trying to reengage Iran and the Palestinians, all of this progress stands to be lost. Regional partners in the Gulf, in particular, want Washington to have a firm hand with Iran. They do not want a standstill agreement, because these Middle Eastern leaders know all too well that the Iranians did not uphold the first agreement from 2015, let alone will they with a second.
Additionally, the Iranian leadership’s menacing goes well beyond nuclear threats. Its state-supported terrorism throughout the world is an equal problem that will not be addressed with a nuclear deal.
The Palestinian matter is different entirely. Certainly, Gulf leaders want to encourage a peace deal in any way possible. Yet, they are also practical and understand that the resolution of the Palestinian status can no longer be the first priority for regional players. Dealing with the Iranian threat has trumped the Palestinian matter.
Hence, today’s Middle East is a very different region with significantly different priorities and challenges than the one Biden left when he exited the White House four years ago. The business community in the region is hopeful that he will take the time to listen and absorb these changes, realize their global significance, and alter his rush to agreements that could threaten this progress.
The writer is the CEO of Steinreich Communications, a Global Top 50 Public Relations firm, the first international PR firm with wholly-owned offices in Israel and the Gulf.


Tags diplomacy Joe Biden Israeli Palestinian Conflict Middle East normalization Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by