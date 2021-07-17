The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Reinforcing Ashdod’s developing academia - opinion

The engineering and social education that we, in academia, are instilling today, will create a better future for the city of Ashdod by expanding the financial opportunities.

By JEHUDA HADDAD  
JULY 17, 2021 16:25
View of new high-rise apartment buildings next to older small homes, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
View of new high-rise apartment buildings next to older small homes, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Ashdod has grown to become the sixth-largest city in Israel, having doubled its population within a space of two decades. The city’s development momentum coincides with an impressive growth and development in the quality of life and of education, which emphasizes excellence, equality, achievement and values. This momentum must not be stopped. Now, of all times, following the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls, during which the city remained steadfast in the face of endless missile bombardments and threats by the Hamas, it is vitally important that the new government acts toward reinforcing academia in Israel’s port city.
With small and measured but certain steps, Ashdod is literally becoming a genuine “academic city.” In 2003, the Ashdod campus was established with the SCE Sami Shamoon College of Engineering, which has since flourished and developed along with the city. The vision of the college, to make the world a better place through engineering education, integrates well with the vision of the city, which strives towards community durability, equal opportunities and individual empowerment.
Higher education is the cornerstone to building a better and stronger society. The engineering and social education that we, in academia, are instilling today, will create a better future for the city of Ashdod by expanding the financial opportunities and increasing national security. Cooperation between local and international companies, such as ICL, Elta, Adama-Agan and others, alongside the direct and natural connection to academia, has proven itself as the conduit to a technological ecosystem. This connection not only trains quality human resources, such as highly skilled engineers, but also manages to preserve strong and empowering populations in the city by absorbing them into leading and reputable workplaces.
The State of Israel is constantly in the need of thousands of engineers annually, and the general demand for engineering graduates is constantly on the rise. Technological development serves as a lever to creating new technologies, initiatives, start-ups and workplaces. Students seeking higher education know that choosing engineering studies will lead them to areas high in demand, with prompt integration into the job market at lofty positions in desirable places where they will contribute to the financial and security growth of Israel.
We are at a crossroads, and the development of education in the South, with the need to reinforce academia in Ashdod, is more relevant than ever. It is the key to creating equal opportunities, quality employment and social leadership. Therefore, the government should, by way of the Council for Higher Education, lead the vision of Ashdod as an independent academic city, and not as a campus only, for training future-generation engineers who will become part of urban architecture, hi-tech companies, military industries and develop the technologies of tomorrow in Ashdod.
Cooperation between academia and industry will enable the training of high-quality human resources that will settle in the city as a powerful and empowering population. A just society with reduced differences between its central and peripheral regions is our real strength as a nation. All that is needed is a guiding hand and a nudge of encouragement from the government.
Prof. Jehuda Haddad is rector of the SCE Sami Shamoon College of Engineering.


Tags Ashdod education Academic World
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by