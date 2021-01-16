The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Resist the urge to overreact to Trump's norm

The rules and institutions of our government should be engineered to withstand an anomaly like Donald Trump, but they should not be premised on Trump becoming the norm.

By WILLIAM COOPER  
JANUARY 16, 2021 22:33
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020 (photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020
(photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
Donald Trump’s America has plunged below rock-bottom. The coronavirus has taken hundreds of thousands of lives. Trump has spent years debasing our foundational institutions while being cheered on wildly by half the country. Congress was assaulted by a violent mob while carrying out the most essential democratic function of all: the peaceful transfer of power after an election.
Where do we go from here?
We must achieve two objectives to reverse the spiraling trend and restore American sanity and stability.
First, we must reduce our political divisiveness. The polarized rot at the extremes of our polity are rapidly gaining market share. The common way to address divisiveness – insisting that the other side is bad and must change – has only deepened the divide.
The antidote to polarization is not uncompromising demands (however eloquent or well-reasoned) that our political opponents roll over. Instead, the way forward is to finally start compromising; to give the other side concrete policy wins when possible. This, in turn, lessens the sting of their own concessions, thereby spinning the political flywheel in the right direction.
Of course, politics will always be a partisan enterprise. Electoral winners shouldn’t be expected to embrace policies antithetical to their fundamental values, and large coalitions on both sides are unlikely to budge. However, in Trump’s aftermath, moderates on both sides must become first-movers in a substantive shift toward bipartisanship. The alternative is more of the same: an ever-accelerating descent into political madness.
The second thing we must do to restore American stability is resist the urge to overreact to Trump’s presidency. Perhaps the one thing all Americans can agree on is that Donald Trump is an outlier. The Biden presidency is a sharp reversion to the mean, a restoration to normality and sanity in the executive branch.
The rules and institutions of our government should be engineered to withstand an anomaly like Donald Trump, but they should not be premised on Trump becoming the norm. We should not overreact and, for example, eliminate core free speech for Trump’s allies, reshape executive power in response to Trump’s abuses, or pursue overzealous prosecutions of Trump’s friends.
In response to Watergate, Congress passed the 1978 Independent Counsel Act – a misguided and constitutionally dubious overreaction to Richard Nixon’s presidency. The mistake came into sharp focus as Ken Starr brazenly investigated Bill Clinton. And after Clinton’s impeachment, the Department of Justice corrected the error by rewriting the rules for appointing outside prosecutors. We shouldn’t make similar mistakes now.
These two objectives, of reducing divisiveness and not overreacting to Trump, go hand in hand. They are rooted not just in reverence for America’s history but confidence that our constitutional system works as designed.
Abraham Lincoln asked at Gettysburg whether this nation could long endure. It has. Lincoln’s sweeping pardon of all Confederate soldiers after the Civil War reverberates today. Instead of punishing the soldiers, Lincoln forgave them. And he trusted that America’s constitutional system could harness the potential of all Americans, not simply his political allies. What followed was the most successful national reemergence in history.
Lincoln understood that after years of violence and division, the key ingredients for restoring American stability were compromise with his adversaries and confidence in the principles of American government.
The same is true now.
The writer is an attorney who has written for The Wall Street Journal, The Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and USA Today, among others.


Tags Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by