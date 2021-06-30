Rivlin’s US Visit More Business Trip Than Farewell Tour

The role of the Israeli president is largely ceremonial. As Reuven Rivlin departed New York City for Washington on Monday, part of his farewell tour of America, the outgoing head of state might have been expected to simply do some glad-handing and pose for photo opportunities with longtime friends and acquaintances.
Rivlin came to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden, who said he wanted to honor Rivlin’s “dedication to the enduring partnership and the close friendship between our two nations.”
Instead, Rivlin became part of a months-long blitz of government, military and intelligence officials looking to persuade the Biden administration on the Iranian issue, and held discussions at the highest levels on deeply political issues like the reconstruction of Gaza and a resetting of ties between the Israeli government and the Democratic Party.
