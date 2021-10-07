The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Coronavirus vaccine denial & the wellness industry

COVID-19 doesn’t care if you eat organic or if you “believe” you won’t get sick. — But the wellness industry refuses to be vaccinated.

By BRIAN BLUM  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 19:46
MIND-BODY connection: How far should we take it? (photo credit: Hippopx)
MIND-BODY connection: How far should we take it?
(photo credit: Hippopx)
Why are so many people in the wellness industry – chiropractors, alternative medicine practitioners, nutritionists and massage therapists – opposed to vaccines and basic science?
Blame it on Louise Hay.
Hay’s 1984 book You Can Heal Your Life is a crock – unsubstantiated pseudoscience at its worst, dangerous in its implications and insidious victim blaming. 
Hay proposes that our thoughts create our physical reality and, while clearly there is a connection between mind and body, Hay goes too far.
The author has created an exhaustive (and exhausting) list of diseases correlated with what mental attitudes supposedly cause them:
• Heart attack: Squeezing all the joy out of the heart in favor of money or position.
• Rheumatoid arthritis: Feeling victimized, lack of love, chronic bitterness, resentment and a deep criticism of authority.
• Bladder problems: Anxiety, fear of letting go and – wait for it – being “pissed off.”
• Cancer: A deep secret or grief eating away at the self, longstanding resentments, carrying hatreds.

AS SOMEONE suffering from cancer, I find Hay’s attempts to shift the cause for my illness to my alleged negative thoughts and behaviors outrageous, but it was mainly an annoyance when wellness-oriented individuals would exhort me to have a more positive attitude in order to “cure” my cancer. 
Now the wellness movement Hay begat has come back to bite us and the result is devastating and deadly. 
Hay’s books have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, but you don’t hear so much about the author herself these days (she died in 2017). Still, “trace elements of her philosophy survive when it comes to the wellness industry and COVID,” writes Brigid Delaney in The Guardian.
“The randomness of illness – and the ultimate certainty of death – is far too frightening for some to contemplate,” Delaney explains. “So, they rely on a fiction that makes them feel safe, superior and unconsciously immortal. Hay’s fiction is this: Stop acting like a child and you’ll cure your kidney problems. Her wellness counterparts today say, ‘Eat organic food, do yoga, don’t consume the mainstream media, and you won’t get sick from COVID.’”
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Put another way: If we can control our bodies and our thoughts, then our natural immune system should be the best defense against COVID-19, not some newfangled vaccine. If your immune system is working properly, that’s all you need. 
“When this corner of the wellness industry refuses to be vaccinated,” continues Delaney, “it is not primarily out of fear of the vaccine’s side effects or because it was developed too quickly, but more likely comes from a place of arrogance: Those who are well don’t need the vaccine because they have Rolls Royce immune systems. Instead the only people who get sick and die from COVID have a pre-existing illness, or are in some way physically deficient, or have succumbed to the immune system-weakening emotion of fear.”
Dr. Vinay Prasad, an associate professor in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California San Francisco, speaking on Bari Weiss’s podcast Honestly, notes that vaccine resistance often has to do with people feeling a lack of control over their lives – at work, in politics, their finances. So, they latch onto something – anything – where they can say, that’s enough, it’s my body and it can fight this without the need for medical mandates.
The implication of this way of thinking – that my immune system is compromised, and I am in some way deficient because of my cancer (substitute for others obesity, diabetes or high blood pressure) – is deeply disturbing. 
Let me make this clear: I didn’t get cancer because I was carrying hatreds and longstanding resentment. Neither did my friend Sarah, a super healthy eater and vegan, who nevertheless is fighting a tough battle against breast cancer. Or my wife, Jody, for that matter, who hoped to knock down her high cholesterol by going vegan. It didn’t work – her LDL levels are still high – although she’s happy about not eating meat for ideological reasons.
This is not to say that diet and attitude are not important. Of course they are. Fear and stress stimulate the hormone cortisol, which has been shown to have a negative impact on the body. There was also a study published in the scientific journal Gut in September 2021 that found that “a diet characterized by healthy plant-based foods was associated with lower risk and severity of COVID-19.”
That’s a far cry from vaccine refusal, though.
And yet, the attitudes central to the wellness industry, given a boost by Hay’s series of best-selling malarkey, lead to remarkable insensitivity and illogic. 
Jonathan Neman, the CEO of the Sweetgreen chain of salad bars, for example, posted on LinkedIn that “78% of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are obese and overweight people. Is there an underlying problem that perhaps we have not given enough attention to? No vaccine or mask will save us.”
What should one do instead? Oh yes, eat more salad! 
How about this: We could all eat well, think positive thoughts and get vaccinated.
Don’t get me wrong: There’s nothing inherently problematic with wanting to be well. But it’s not an alternative to public health measures such as Green Passes, social distancing, and yes, vaccination. This is also not intended to be a blanket indictment of everyone in the wellness industry, many of whom are vaccinated and science positive.
Louise Hay was a proponent of an extreme form of magical thinking, not sound science. COVID-19 doesn’t care if you eat organic or if you “believe” you won’t get sick.
I’d much rather rely on a vaccine than the calumny of a self-help guru. 
The writer’s book, Totaled: The Billion-Dollar Crash of the Startup that Took on Big Auto, Big Oil and the World, is available on Amazon and other online booksellers. brianblum.com


Tags Anti-vaccination crisis vaccine COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons of Sadat’s assassination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Peter Lerner

Unions are the answer to COVID unemployment and work disputes - opinion

 By PETER LERNER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Gershon Baskin

The UN speeches were disappointing, once again - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by