The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down

Social media, like everything, has pluses and minuses, pros and cons.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MAY 27, 2020 21:04
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
On the plus side of the ledger is that it provides instant and easy communication with people around the world, allows us to connect with old friends and provides an easy platform for organizations and entrepreneurs.
And on the con side it raises all kinds of privacy issues, gives a wide platform to promote noxious ideas and has dumbed down dialogue.
There is so much out there on social media, so much noise, that many feel the need to scream and shout in order to be heard above the din. Moderate, nuanced, polite comments are lost amid those attention-grabbing tweets or Facebook posts from the edges.
In the 21st century, and all around the world, public discourse has become coarse, and part of the reason for that coarseness is that the instant nature and easy anonymity of social media yields itself to the nasty, the snarky and the snide. Dignified discourse has become the casualty.
On Tuesday, veteran Channel 12 journalist Dana Weiss announced intent to sue Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair for a downright mean tweet about her filled with a nasty innuendo. “Does anyone know how Dana Weiss got such a senior position on Channel 2(sic)?” he wrote. “Eloquent? No. Smart? no. Interesting ….”
Weiss, in an interview on Army Radio, said the tweet was not only degrading, but also a form of sexual harassment. “A red line was crossed,” she said. “What is at stake here is how we relate to women. Because no matter what a woman does, how much she has achieved and what status she has attained, someone will come and say it all has to do with gender.”
Weiss is right in taking fierce issue with the ugly tweet, though whether this constitutes sexual harassment can be debated. She said bringing this suit against Netanyahu - whom last year she called a “crappy kid,” an expression she later apologized for – will be worth the trouble if others will “think twice before writing something or tweeting or re-tweeting something that is completely fake.”
Words matter, she continued, even when they are on Twitter or the web. “A lie is a lie, and a person’s dignity – the dignity of a woman – are serious matters.”
Words matter even more when the person talking, tweeting or writing has public standing or a position of stature. If this is true in the case of the son of the Israeli prime minister, it is even truer in the case of the president of the US.
US President Donald Trump ignited yet another firestorm earlier this week when he hinted in a tweet, and suggested later at a press conference, that his caustic media critic Joe Scarborough was somehow involved in the 2001 death of his aide Lori Klausuits when Scarborough was a congressman.
Scarborough, a former Republican representative from Florida, is now host of the MSNBC “Morning Joe” talk show. He had announced his retirement from Congress two months before the death, which an autopsy showed was caused by a blow to the head that resulted from a fall likely connected to an undiagnosed heart ailment. Scarborough was in Washington at the time, and the death was ruled accidental.
Yet that did not prevent Trump, the president of the most powerful nation in the world, from tweeting: “So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair?”
On Thursday, Trump continued his attacks, although this time against Twitter itself, warning that his administration will take action against the social media platform after it placed a fact-check label on some of his tweets.
What is happening on Twitter – by Yair Netanyahu and Trump – should have no place in our political or public discourse. It’s time to get a grip, and for everyone – from ordinary citizens to the son of a prime minister and the president of the US himself  – to realize that words do matter, and dragging public discourse into the gutter is extremely corrosive for society.


Tags twitter social media in israel social media
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El As post-Soviet immigration turns 30, what conclusions can be drawn? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by