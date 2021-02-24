Start-up uses AI to help marketers plan next moves as industry booms

Everyone’s online due to COVID-19 . Even with vaccines, many countries still see no end to the pandemic. It might seem like a Black Mirror episode to the average person, but for digital advertising, this is heaven on earth.

Before COVID, people were choosing to “detox” from social media to help their mental and physical health, but in the last year, 346 million new users came online. When everyone was thrust into the confines of their homes, those numbers began to tick up. The rising numbers are not surprising, considering technological advancements in developing nations, record-high unemployment, and limited daily activity.

There are nearly 3.5 billion social media users across the globe, which is nearly 45% of the world population. As more people continue to have access to social media, advertisers are expected to spend more than $138 billion by 2025 on social advertising alone. Brands need to take control of the way they engage with their audiences through these channels. Companies don’t want to waste money on ineffective marketing campaigns.

On average, Americans see thousands of ad impressions a day. So how do advertisers know how effective their campaigns are and which social media channel is worth investing their time into? One Israel-based social media advertising cloud firm has the answer.

Paragone.ai, a Perion company that provides an advanced, multichannel social advertising management platform, uses actionable performance monitoring to help advertisers effectively advertise themselves to their target audiences. Instead of having to compute data from all different sources, Paragone.ai gives brands analytics across a myriad of social media platforms. The reporting is more sophisticated than other native tools, and the data are displayed visually, making it easier for advertisers to understand. Paragone also lets its customers customize their experience – which helps them identify optimal campaigns.

The platform also uses AI capabilities to predict whether a campaign is going to reach its targets, and offers insights into how users can improve an advertisement’s performance.

Paragone.ai is run by Shai Alfandary, who brought 20 years of hi-tech experience with him to the organization. The company allows marketers to shift focus from mundane, repetitive tasks to the creative work of engaging their target audiences.

Brands today have advertisements across all platforms – digital, print, radio, etc. Paragone.ai’s platform helps them avoid the hassle of looking over analytics from each site individually. Instead, they have a one-stop shop for all their social media advertising needs.