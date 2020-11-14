The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The anti-vaccine movement promotes child neglect and abuse

By WARREN J. BLUMENFELD  
NOVEMBER 14, 2020 21:58
A volunteer receives an injection in a human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO)
A volunteer receives an injection in a human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO)
My aunt Bea and her husband lived on an army base in the mid- to late-1940s where my uncle was stationed. During Bea’s pregnancy, she developed a rash over her body. Her physician diagnosed her symptoms as an allergic reaction to having eaten strawberries.
Within the next six months, several others developed similar symptoms, most of whom had not consumed strawberries, or for that matter, any type of berries. The consensus from the medical staff at the base was that the outbreak was rubella, a form of measles.
Bea’s child, my cousin Barbara, was born deaf and blind with serious intellectual impairments. Bea’s husband sued for divorce shortly following the birth, and Bea and Barbara lived the remainder of their lives with Bea’s parents, my grandparents Abraham and Dorothy.
Bea refused to permit her daughter to attend a residential or day school for children with severe disabilities. Barbara subsequently never learned methods of communication and skills for daily life, and she remained dependent on others into her senior years.
In those mid-century years, no safe and reliable vaccines were yet available to prevent the many childhood diseases. I and my sister suffered from measles in 1954, and later chicken pox (which I thought one contracted by playing around a box filled with chicken parts and feathers), and though it was highly unusual, we both developed cases of mumps in two separate years.
I was thankful to have never contracted whooping cough, which on top of my asthma would have been devastating.
The pain, the fevers and, for the mumps, the swelling, was almost unbearable. Some of my peers have experienced lifelong negative side effects from these childhood diseases.
In my 70s, due to having been exposed earlier to the chicken pox virus, I developed a serious and extended case of shingles. I wish I had known beforehand that a preventative vaccine was available.
My parents grew up in the 1920s through the 1940s also suffering from all these childhood diseases, from which my father lost all hearing in his left ear. In addition, my mother agonized with a severe case of diphtheria, from which she almost did not recover.
When a letter from my elementary school principal arrived at our home in 1955 asking if they would allow me to take part in the first mass inoculations of the newly approved Salk polio vaccine, they literally jumped with joy at the chance.
They had seen their friends contracting polio, some losing their ability to breathe on their own, some losing movement in their legs or arms, some succumbing. They had seen their hero, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, suffering the effects of this terrible virus. Anything they could do to prevent me and my younger sister from this, they were willing to do.
I wish the array of vaccines available today had been around when I was a young child. If they had been, I would not have been at risk for the pain, the lose of schooling and socialization with my peers, and most importantly, the reduction in my chances for a higher quality of life that others were denied due to the disabling conditions.

I have often imagined what my cousin Barbara’s life could have been like if she had not been exposed to rubella in utero, as well as the numerous students under my care when I served as a teacher in the 1970s and early 1980s at Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts.
How might their lives have been positively different if these vaccines had been available earlier?
Science now can eliminate most of the major viral infections that have plagued humanity for millennia. Unfortunately, fear, misinformation, the vast array of conspiracy theories, ignorance, and arrogance have stood in the way of reaching this objective.
I will not debunk the myths that are circulating about vaccines, for members of scientific public health communities do this so much better.
I will, however, without apology, accuse those adults or engaging in blatant child neglect and child abuse by rejecting science and refusing to permit the young people in their care of receiving all the recommended vaccines that can prevent the numerous diseases from invading their bodies.  
By so doing, you are not taking a righteous stand to ensure your personal rights and freedom! You are, rather, placing our entire public health system in serious jeopardy. At the very least, you are displaying selfishness.
How will you respond to your growing children when they contract these viruses, some of which result in cancer and lifelong impairments? And how will you feel knowing you could have saved them tremendous pain and suffering?
You might respond by telling them that your intentions were good, and, indeed, I believe they were. But good intentions help little when children suffer needlessly.
The writer is the author of The What, The So What, and The Now What of Social Justice Education (Peter Lang Publishers).


Tags children Anti-vaccination crisis vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yad Vashem needs to stay out of Likud's reach By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by