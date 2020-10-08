The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks

They operate behind the scenes and without thanks from most people who are oblivious to their central role in this evolving system.

By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 21:48
HOME FRONT Command soldiers work at the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem in April, after it was turned into a quarantine facility. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
HOME FRONT Command soldiers work at the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem in April, after it was turned into a quarantine facility.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
When Israel closed its borders to foreigners at the beginning of March, many people recognized the economic implications and the clear effects the decision would have on the tourism industry, alongside its necessity in combating the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the economic costs have come significant mental health hardships for Israeli citizens, many of whom are left without the ability to see their loved ones who live abroad and do not hold Israeli citizenship.
Recognizing this to an extent, authorities have made a series of exceptions to the full “ban on foreigners,” including the ability for immediate family members to enter Israel for weddings, funerals, and bar and bat mitzvahs. Following requests of hundreds of immigrants who are new mothers and fathers, we were further able to amend these restrictions to include the grandparents of newborns. The parents of lone soldiers and national service volunteers are also able to enter.
The entry permit system has put an exceptional burden on Israeli consulates and embassies abroad that must evaluate, process and provide entry permits for those hoping to travel to Israel. Behind the scenes of this intricate and complicated process is a small team of women in Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
This dedicated crew, day in and day out, night in and night out, handles the requests and ensures that Israelis, many of whom are immigrants, are able to receive the visits they so desperately need from their loved ones.
They operate behind the scenes and without thanks from most people who are oblivious to their central role in this evolving system. If it were not for them, simply put, Israelis who are ill would go without the help of their family; travelers would remain stranded; new mothers who are alone in the country would remain without the supporting hands of their parents; and lone soldiers who are unable to travel home themselves due to IDF restrictions on foreign travel would not be able to see their parents.
Beyond this extraordinary team at the Foreign Ministry, there are numerous other individuals and organizations putting in extra hours to support Israelis in general, and immigrants in particular during these challenging times. They address countless bureaucratic hurdles, translate complicated government policies into transparent and accessible information, and provide mental health support to those in need.
There are also the many soldiers and reservists of Pikud HaOref – the IDF’s unit responsible for Israel’s citizens – always there to answer the phone and provide important information to those seeking it.
In my visit with new immigrants leaving a Tel Aviv “quarantine hotel” – their first stop after immigration – with all the imaginable hardships of these circumstances, stories of extreme kindness and compassion brought tears to my eyes. Having become a part of the immigration process, these soldiers showcase the value of mutual guarantees fundamental to Israel’s existence, working hand-in-hand with the Jewish Agency and others involved in these everyday, superhuman efforts.
All of these seemingly regular, incredible individuals are joined by the countless doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and all those working in the hospital and medical system at this time. Fighting on the frontlines of a global pandemic that is fraught with uncertainty, they too deserve our utmost respect and appreciation for their unconditional dedication in taking care of the health of all Israelis, without difference.
The COVID-19 pandemic brings with its significant challenges that cause understandable frustrations and grievances. It is often difficult, if not impossible, to recognize and acknowledge the many individuals committed to doing all that is in their power to help. It is important, however, to know they exist.
As a member of Knesset relying on their assistance for the hundreds of requests I receive, I am indebted to their devotion and willingness to help. As this challenging holiday season comes to an end, it is imperative we take a moment to identify and seize the opportunity, and thank them. Toda!
MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh is a member of Knesset for the Blue and White Party.


Tags home front command Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by