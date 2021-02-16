The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

The relatively rare meteorological annoyance or delight – depending on how you look at it – of a snowstorm could be arriving at a perfect time for us.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 22:04
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021. (photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
 Snow falling and night falling fast, oh, fast
In a field I looked into going past,
And the ground almost covered smooth in snow,
But a few weeds and stubble showing last. – Robert Frost
Those words by Robert Frost from his 1933 poem “Desert Places” capture some of the excitement and anticipation of fresh snow falling out of the sky and piling up below.
The weather forecasts point to the likelihood that when Jerusalemites, and Israelis who live in high-altitude regions, wake up Wednesday, the white stuff will be falling from the sky and by evening may start sticking on the ground. Forecasters are predicting upward of five to 10 cm. that may accumulate, enough to bring the city to a temporary halt, but far short of the major storms that many immigrants from cold-climate countries recall.
Those immigrants might also recall the delight over schools and work being canceled and spending the day outside, engaging in snowball fights, snowman building, sliding and sledding. There might be mythical images of drinking hot chocolate by a fireplace after getting out of wet clothes, physically spent from hours in the snow.
Perhaps more cloudy and recessed in their minds are the stranded cars, hazardous walkways, roadways and hardships caused by closed roads, facilities and stores.
Fortunately or not, we’ve had a lot of experience with that this past year, with schools, businesses and stores operating only sporadically during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The concept of a “snow day” when schools are closed due to the storm is actually quite laughable when Zoom has taken over for live classroom instruction throughout our education system.
Still, the relatively rare meteorological annoyance or delight – depending on how you look at it – of a snowstorm could be arriving at a perfect time for us.
It’s been a tough year, one of the toughest. We’re 11 months into the pandemic that has turned the country – and the world – upside down. Many people have faced severe economic hardships in the shadow of the lockdowns. We’re facing yet another election after spending much of the year with a government that was unable or unwilling to function.
The day-to-day anxiety and pressure of life is normally near the breaking point, let alone what we’ve endured over the last year. We’ve had to be the responsible adults in the room, taking care of ourselves and our families and not letting our guard down for a second.
Isn’t it time for a respite, even if it’s only for a day? Snow has a magical quality that can lighten moods and lift hearts. It turns some of us into children again – playful and carefree.
Who wouldn’t want to recapture the wonder and innocence of catching snowflakes with your tongue or experiencing the tactile crunch of packed snow beneath your stomping feet?
If the elements come together as the forecasters predict, we may have a singular opportunity to push off our busy schedules, forget about our coronavirus health scares, ignore the latest politicians’ utterances and even overlook the animosity one faction of society has built up against another and allow ourselves to experience one of life’s simple but most magical pleasures – playing in the snow.
Soon enough, the white stuff will melt, and there will be plenty of time to return to name-calling, casting mutual recriminations and worrying about finances, elections and the Iranian threat.
But there may only be one day to go outside with children or grandchildren – some seeing snow for the first time – and seeing them squeal with delight as they build a snowman or slide down a hill on a makeshift cardboard-box sled and tumble into a heap. And if you’re still full of anger or pent-up nerves, you can always throw a snowball at someone you don’t like.
A snow-covered Jerusalem is one of the most beautiful sights to behold – from the Knesset to the Western Wall to Sacher Park. There’s a cleansing quality to a world covered with a blanket of snow and a sense of renewal that we desperately need right now. 
So if we do end up being blessed with snow Wednesday and Thursday, don’t be a Scrooge and complain about the inconvenience. Accept it for the miracle it is, and remember – in a day or two it will be all gone.


