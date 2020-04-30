The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East

The global battle against the novel coronavirus might have taken over the news cycle, but under the radar, Israel’s shadow war against Iran has yet to miss a beat.Just look at the past two weeks. On April 18, two missiles targeted a Jeep Cherokee driving along the Syrian border with Lebanon. The first missed and the second hit. Two days later, close to a dozen missiles struck a military base near Palmyra. And on Monday night, another strike took place south of Damascus, killing close to 10 people, some openly identified as Iranian operatives. In March, there were four known attacks against Iranian targets in Syria. One in the beginning of the month against a Hezbollah operative involved in a sniper attack against Israel, another a few days later against Iranian bases in the north of the country, and then one more toward the end of the month against Iranian militias near the city of Homs. In the middle of the month, a top Iranian commander was killed in Syria. By whom, remains a mystery.The list goes on. In February, there were at least four known airstrikes and in January, another two.Almost all of the strikes are attributed to Israel. After some, the IDF admits involvement; but with most, it remains silent, not confirming or denying a role. Either way, top defense officials openly confirm that Israel has struck thousands of targets – mostly Iranian – in Syria in recent years. While the list above are the attacks that the public knows about from the last three months, there are believed to be many more carried out far below the radar.This is interesting because while the world and the general public remain focused on COVID-19 and the global effort to curb its spread, Israel has not only not taken its foot off the gas pedal in the war against Iran, but has even upped its campaign to try and stop Iran and Hezbollah from entrenching themselves in Syria. The goal, as Defense Minister Naftali Bennett says in his regular meetings with IDF officers, is to get Iran to understand that it will lose more than it will gain by remaining in the country.While Iran is still there, the IDF has noticed a drop in Tehran’s appetite to keep this fight up for long. This is still a far cry from declaring victory but it is believed to be the result of a combination of the aggressive policy Bennett brought with him to the Defense Ministry when he took up the post half a year ago; the impact the virus has had back in Iran; and the drop in the price of oil, a key source of revenue for the Islamic regime.When entering the Kirya last November, Bennett immediately pushed for a more aggressive approach to fighting Iran in Syria, which mostly has meant keeping up a steady pace of the attacks with very little breaks in between. The idea has been to prevent Iran from being able to create infrastructure in Syria like the scope and scale of Hezbollah’s missile arsenal in Lebanon, which today – whether Israel likes it or not – has created a level of deterrence against Israel. The fact is that while Israel regularly attacks Syria, it does not strike in Lebanon. The reason is because Hezbollah could potentially retaliate with its 150,000 missiles capable of striking anywhere inside Israel. Syria cannot.“If we let Iran do what it wants in Syria then a point will come in the future when, even if we suddenly decide to start doing something, it will be too late,” one senior defense official explained recently. “Will that happen after they get 1,000 rockets, 5,000 or 10,000? Either way, we cannot let the mistakes of Lebanon be repeated in Syria.”In January, before the full extent of the havoc the virus has wreaked on the world was known, Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate released its 2020 assessment, warning that on its current trajectory, Iran could have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end of the year and a missile capable of carrying a nuclear bomb within the next two years.Is that still the case? Can Iran continue at the same pace? Will it keep investing hundreds of millions of dollars in its Syrian adventure or will the drop in oil prices, the impact of the virus on the regime and the continued international sanctions change that calculation as well?In addition, the full impact of the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in early January has yet to be completely understood. What all intelligence agencies seem to agree on though is that his successor, Esmail Ghaani, is nowhere near the same caliber.There is no clear answer. While Iran may have been hit hard by the coronavirus and seems to be suffering under existing sanctions, it is still plowing ahead with its nuclear program, evident by the installation of a new cascade of advanced centrifuges in recent months. In addition, the successful launching of a military spy satellite last week showed the world that the virus might have infected hundreds of thousands and killed at least 6,000, but this has not yet undermined the regime’s ability to close technological gaps.What is clear is that the virus has changed everything. The IDF’s intelligence assessments from early January are no longer relevant. Neither are any previous IDF multi-year procurement plans. That is why on Monday, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi will gather all IDF officers above the rank of brigadier general for a two-day seminar to discuss the changes that have taken place in the region since the outbreak of the virus. Kochavi has spent the last six weeks formulating a new strategy together with the Intelligence Directorate and the Planning Division.Kochavi’s challenge is twofold. On the one hand, predicting what will happen in the region is becoming all the more complicated. The role the pandemic plays in national security calculations is still unclear. Does Iran’s satellite launch show a determination to keep moving ahead even during a health crisis, or was it more about showing off so its adversaries – Israel and the US – would believe that nothing has changed when, in reality, so much already has?On the other side, Kochavi will have to find a way to adapt to new budget constraints that are coming – assuming a government is established – sometime in the coming months. The multi-year plan “Momentum” that he unveiled with great fanfare last year has turned out to be irrelevant. As have declarations by Netanyahu – like in October – that he will add billions to the defense budget. The coronavirus has upended all of that. Every ministry is bracing for the cuts that are sure to come. And they will. With a million Israelis still out of jobs and countless businesses collapsing, extra money for defense will not so easily be found.In the Defense Ministry, there are already some officials concerned about the continuation of the $3.8 billion in defense aid Israel receives annually from the US. With the US facing a recession and some 30 million Americans already out of work, is the defense aid a sure thing this year? So far, the Trump administration is telling its Israeli counterparts not to worry, but the concern is still there.For a chief of staff used to getting his way, Kochavi will face what might be the greatest challenge of his career in fighting for new budgets. In the Treasury there is skepticism that the he will even bother trying to pass a new multi-year plan. First, he’ll need to fight to hold on to what he already has – and everyone knows that in the age of the coronavirus that will not be easy.***One of the regular features of Israel’s Independence Day is the International Bible Quiz. After 26 years in Israel, I’ve probably watched it a handful of times. Most years, my family is out on a hike somewhere, enjoying good weather and grilled meat. This year, of course, we couldn’t venture outdoors. So what better way to spend part of the day then watching a group of teenagers fire off verses from the Bible that I – a graduate of Jewish day school and yeshiva – have embarrassingly never even heard of?The young men and women who participated in the quiz from around the world knew their stuff. It was impressive. What shocked me though was the arrogant condescending and hurtful way host Dr. Avshalom Kor spoke to the contenders from the Diaspora.At one point, when there was a delay in the Internet feed for one of the contestants from Argentina, Kor said: “There is a delay. In the exile everything is slower. Here in Israel, everything is faster.” A few minutes later, after Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz asked why one of the contestants from Teaneck, New Jersey, was not smiling, Kor said: “Why should he smile? He lives in the exile.” To the contestant from South Africa he said: “Trust me, here it is better than all of these Cape Town people.”Besides for just being insulting and disgusting to these young contestants, Kor knew exactly what he was doing. He is one of Israel’s most famous linguists. He purposely used the word “Exile” (Gola in Hebrew) as opposed to “Diaspora” (Tfutzot in Hebrew) when referring to Jews from overseas.He intentionally used a word that is meant to put down and patronize Jews who live abroad. He wanted them to know that they live in exile and that they are “less” in the eyes of Israelis like himself. Stressing that the contestants live in exile is to say that they are living an unnatural and incomplete Jewish life.Kor’s sense of superiority is wrong, misguided and out of place. One could argue that he was just being mean to the young contestants but it was more than that. By referring to Jews who live abroad as living in exile, he was degrading millions of Jews, people who wake up every morning smiling and proud to be part of the Jewish nation.Ever since the destruction of the First Temple, a significant percentage of the Jewish people have lived outside the Land of Israel. Once it was Babylonia; now it is the United States. The Jewish people, spread out across the globe, have enough problems. Allowing people like Kor to use a state platform to foster strife and division should not be tolerated. Here’s an idea - stop using Kor as the host of the quiz. It’s time he be sent into exile.