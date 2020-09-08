The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The ICC and the antisemitism critique - opinion

The ICC may be antisemitic and / or biased against Israel, but accusing it of such is not the most efficient way to approach the ICC strategically.

By EMMANUEL ALTIT, JENNIFER NAOURI  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 21:47
International Criminal Court is seen in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER)
International Criminal Court is seen in The Hague, Netherlands September 27, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER)
A regular feature of commentary of the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC), whether it be decisions of the office of the prosecutor or decisions by the judges, it to consider that some of its decision-makers or even the institution as a whole would be antisemitic.
For example, following the prosecutor’s decision last December to seize the Pre-Trial Chamber with a request to determine the territorial parameters of an investigation in “the Situation of the State of Palestine,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the “antisemitic edicts by the International Criminal Court”, a position also expressed at the time by former defense minister Naftali Bennett, who apparently stated that “The Hague is the workshop of modern antisemitism.”
This criticism might be true. However, we would argue, respectfully, that this is not the most efficient way to approach the ICC strategically. Indeed, the antisemitism label is a way to refuse to analyze the substance of any decisions coming from the court; is a way to delegitimize from the start any pronouncement by the judges; and therefore is a way to avoid any examination of what they would say. This is ultimately a way to disqualify, ab initio, the ICC as an institution. In other words, the use of the concept of antisemitism is a diversion to avoid any meaningful reflection of the reality that is the ICC and the reality of what is discussed there.
Once one puts aside the concept of “antisemitism” as a strategic tool, what remains is the idea that the ICC, its judges and its prosecutor would have an anti-Israel bias, namely that they are necessarily going to issue decisions that would go against Israel’s interests specifically because they are biased against Israel.
Here too, we would argue that this position, whether true or not, is not the most efficient starting point to deal with the ICC. As with the antisemitism label, presuming a bias is a way to not engage with the ICC or the content of its decisions.
Alleging a bias is also confusing two very different things: the ICC as a judicial institution and the use of the ICC by those who truly would indeed have a bias against Israel to attack Israeli legitimacy. This confusion ignores the nature of the ICC, which, as we have argued in the past, cannot be seen as a monolithic institution – judges regularly disagree among themselves and with the prosecutor. Moreover, one should not underestimate the power of process which, by giving a procedural voice to all interested parties enables a certain level of transparency and accountability in the judicial decision-making process. Ultimately, alleging a bias of the ICC itself has the following counter-productive effect: that of abandoning the narrative battle ground to those who would use the ICC to advance an anti-Israel agenda.
Which brings us to the more relevant framework of analysis: the general context in which the ICC operates. There are two important points to be made in that respect.
First of all, there is no denying that there will exist in certain international bodies, in certain NGOs and among some media outlets (as noted recently by Matti Friedman) an anti-Israel bias that can indirectly shape the way the ICC addresses certain factual and legal matters. An obvious example which we have elaborated on in the past is how the illegality per se of settlements narrative, prevalent at the UN, has an impact on future litigation at the ICC. This context must be taken into account when dealing with the ICC specifically.
Second of all, there is what could be called a broader human rights bias in international conversations today, structured around the “fight against impunity,” which equates the existence of allegations and actual guilt, with often little concern for due process. This bias is particularly prevalent in international criminal law advocacy and is for example illustrated by the global reactions of outrage when there is an acquittal at an international criminal tribunal, as if such an acquittal was per se an illegitimate result.
This latter bias is most certainly the most important challenge for those practicing before international criminal tribunals. But it is crucial to understand that is applies to all situations, and all cases, not just Israel. In this sense, it would be wrong to reduce it to an anti-Israel bias, because it shows a lack of understanding of how international tribunals and more particularly the ICC operate. It leads to a very concrete rather than theoretical problem: the defense at an international tribunal starts with a handicap. However, this handicap can be overcome. The whole point of a robust and professional strategy is to patiently and systematically reveal the weaknesses of the narrative put forward by the prosecutor and provide the judges with a more factually and legally accurate counter-narrative. To achieve this result, the procedural guarantees enshrined in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court should be seen as opportunities, when used to the full, rather than obstacles.
This is the strategy that should be adopted vis-à-vis the ICC: take it seriously without refusing to confront the reality of the context in which it operates. This requires a dynamic strategy of action, whereas attacking the court for its antisemitism or anti-Israel bias, while giving the impression of going on the offensive, in fact promotes a strategy of inaction, equivalent to putting one’s head in the sand, hoping the ICC would just go away. Such passive strategies are rarely successful.
Emmanuel Altit is lead counsel at the International Criminal Court and Jennifer Naouri is counsel at the International Criminal Court.


Tags ICC international criminal court antisemitism Fatou Bensouda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Now is the perfect time to legalize civil marriage in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by