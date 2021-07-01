The Jewish connection: Israel's sympathy for Miami - opinion

Out of sight, out of mind is a rule that doesn’t apply to the Jewish nation. We, as leaders in Judea and Samaria, are very familiar with this – from difficult events and challenging times. We constantly and tangibly feel the waves of love and care that come from across the ocean, strengthening our residents, from the hearts of many people in Israel and from so many others throughout the Jewish world.

I just returned from visiting several Jewish communities and political personalities in the United States. I had the privilege of spending Shabbat in the Miami area, not far from the site of the recent disaster. So for me, the connection to this tragedy felt especially intense.

Over the past few days, I have spoken with leaders and representatives from communities in the area. I offered them assistance in every area that we could be of help. I assumed that the rescue efforts would be handled well by the American authorities. We all saw the efforts of the leadership in the state of Florida, carrying out the operation with an immediate response and providing crucial support, under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis – a true friend of Israel. And yet, the Jewish nation also has its own unique way of helping and providing support. A way that no government body can provide – prayer and unity.

A few days ago, the elementary school students in our Binyamin Region gathered at Ancient Shiloh, the Jewish heritage site where the Tabernacle historically stood for hundreds of years. At this holy site, where Hannah prayed her famous prayer, I spoke to the children about our mutual responsibility for our brothers and sisters in Miami, and together, we prayed and recited psalms for the speedy recovery of the injured, location of the missing people, and in memory of the souls of those who have perished.

It is hard to describe the intense emotions that surged at this event. Young children connected so strongly with brothers and sisters whom they never saw and never met, far across the sea. Yet, the connection was natural and simple and so Jewish. We uploaded a video of part of the prayer gathering, and I am so glad that it touched the hearts of the families affected by the tragedy.

Before Shabbat started last week, I called for the residents of the Binyamin Region to pray for the injured. We sent the names of the missing people and I asked that their names be mentioned during the Shabbat prayers. Many communities throughout the Binyamin Region did so; numerous prayers were recited in the synagogues and in schools across the region.

Dear Surfside community – As you are enveloped in mourning, loss, and some sense of helplessness, I would like to send strength and encouragement, and especially to say that there is no way to overcome the difficult reality without finding the resilience and the strength that is within us all. I am absolutely sure that you, members of this community, possess great inner strength. Because if you didn’t, God would not have given you such a difficult tragedy to deal with.

Hug each other, encourage each other, and strengthen the relationships you have with each other. Talk about everything with your spouses, your children, your teens. I believe that you will find in yourselves the strength necessary to continue onward with your wonderful community and families.

In that hug, feel the embrace that we are sending you from Israel, from the Binyamin Region, from the Tabernacle in Shiloh, and from the land of our forefathers – the Holy Land. The distance is only physical; the connection between us transcends generations and is a soul connection between the members of one big, powerful nation. Feel that sense of closeness, and I hope that it will help you with the transition from darkness to light.

I invite the community members and the other communities affected by the disaster to send us names for prayer. We will do whatever we can to continue to stand with you during this difficult time, and we hope to rejoice with you one day soon.



The writer is the head of the Binyamin Regional Council.