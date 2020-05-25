The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The last dance of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Michael Jordan – opinion

Like Mike in his final season with the Bulls, an expiration date was placed on Netanyahu’s fifth term, upon its commencement.

By OPHIR FALK  
MAY 25, 2020 20:51
Likud MKs applaud Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his first trial hearing on Sunday (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Likud MKs applaud Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his first trial hearing on Sunday
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
One of the least noticeable but nevertheless heartrending COVID-19 crisis casualties has been competitive sports and the sorrow its dealt to millions who avidly take part or follow them.
Athletes who trained a lifetime with the hope of participating in the Olympic Games or professional playoffs have been crushed by cancellations. Fans who fantasize about their beloved teams and athletes have been barred from their favorite pastime.
The hiatus has, however, found some relief with the recent release of the greatest sports documentary in memory. A 10-episode nail-biter has millions of viewers on the edge of their seats with eyes glued to the screens as it captures the great Michael Jordan’s sixth NBA championship in his final season as a Chicago Bull and the key milestones that led to that fairytale finish.
The Last Dance, as the season (and documentary) were coined, will go down in history as a season of unrivaled heroic sportsmanship. The six NBA titles, five MVP awards and unique style of play, warranted Jordan’s crowning as the greatest of all time, or the “GOAT.”
Jordan’s impact went well beyond sports and it was only natural that he received America’s highest civilian honor – the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Barack Obama paid tribute to Jordan’s distinctiveness by proclaiming “there is a reason you call someone ‘the Michael Jordan of [something]’ – the ‘Michael Jordan of neurosurgery,’ or the ‘Michael Jordan of rabbis’ or the ‘Michael Jordan of outrigger canoeing’ – and they know what you’re talking about. Because Michael Jordan is the Michael Jordan of greatness. He is the definition of somebody so good at what they do that everybody recognizes them.”
Who could have imagined that a kid from Wilmington, North Carolina, who was cut from his high school basketball team would win six NBA titles in eight years and have the impact he has had on the world?
Similarly, a year ago – as an indictment draft was made public on the eve of elections, who would have envisioned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could form an unprecedented fifth government last week? The legal establishment did everything in its power to prevent Netanyahu’s reelection. To its detriment most voters determined differently. Time and again.
Like Mike in his final season with the Bulls, an expiration date was placed on Netanyahu’s fifth term, upon its commencement. On November 17, 2021, Netanyahu is scheduled to step down, making this term in office like no other. It makes Netanyahu more susceptible to potential political successors, but more importantly, it may mean it is his last opportunity to achieve the key items on his political bucket list.
Those items include:
• Putting an end to Iran’s nuclear threat on Israel and the free world – a campaign Netanyahu has led since his first term in 1996 and which now seems more feasible than ever.
• Officially recognize settlements, the Jordan Valley and designated barren land in Judea and Samaria under Israeli jurisprudence – a feat that will secure him a lasting place in the long history of the Jewish people.
• Fortify the economy with high employment and growth rates that can facilitate lasting security and a durable peace.
To check the list, Netanyahu will need to stand strong by ideals that have guided him all his life but will also have to cooperate and compromise at times with friends and foes. He will need to officially adopt and advance US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and “like Mike” will need to internalize that there is no “I” in “Team” (even if there is one in “win”).
Jordan was notorious for trash-talking opponents and teammates alike. He didn’t appreciate Scottie Pippen’s early season walkout or Dennis Rodman skipping a playoff practice to pay Vegas a visit, but ultimately, he knew how to pull his teammates together. Netanyahu will also need to accommodate the people who helped bring him to the last dance. Forming a Grand Old Party (GOP) in Israel, could be one way of doing that.
Like Mike, who hit heroic last second shots over Georgetown, Cleveland and Utah on his way to glory – Netanyahu will need to make crucial do-or-die decisions on final borders and possibly a nuclear plant strike. But inevitably, like Mike, who had to gut it out in the flu game, Netanyahu will need to overcome the plagues of prosecution to reach the Promised Land.
Sports fans may consider it sacrilegious to compare a politician to Michael Jordan, but if Netanyahu manages to inculcate settlements and barren land into Israel proper, neutralize the Iranian nuclear threat, and restore the economy to pre-COVID-19 levels and beyond – he will surely go down in history as the “Michael Jordan of statesmanship” and the GOAT of Israeli prime ministers. Alternatively, he will run for a sixth title.
The writer is the author of Targeted Killing, Law and Counter-Terrorism Effectiveness, founder of Acumen Risk Ltd. and a former power forward for Beitar Bnei Bavli.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Michael Jordan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's circus of a trial delegitimizes democracy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The opening of Netanyahu’s trial – in search of justice or a vendetta By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine By IDO AHARONI
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Dov Lipman This Jerusalem Day, we need unity in more than just our government By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
4 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
5 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by