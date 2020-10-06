The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The link between sukkot and coronavirus? Uncertainty

Coronavirus exposes the contingency of human existence — its limitations, arbitrariness and randomness and above all the fact that we depend on factors beyond our control.

By SHLOMO FISCHER  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 21:23
Worshipers pray holding the Four Species – palm leaf stalk, citrus, myrtle and willow branch – in a public park in Efrat, October 2020. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Worshipers pray holding the Four Species – palm leaf stalk, citrus, myrtle and willow branch – in a public park in Efrat, October 2020.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
In the wording of the Sukkot festival prayer the festival is characterized as “the day of our joy.” This title, of course, is based on the Torah text relating to the Sukkot festival – “Rejoice in your feast” (Deuteronomy 16:14). The meaning is very clear. The Sukkot festival is a harvest festival. Following sowing at the beginning of winter (Heshvan – the second month of the Hebrew calendar) and the tension regarding the anticipation of rainfall, the Sukkot festival marks the harvest – the joy that the crop indeed succeeded and there is food and abundance for the coming year. This joy is in reality a release of tension – existential uncertainty is replaced by the joy of certain and concrete abundance.
This year, however, it is hard to celebrate the Sukkot holiday as usual. We have not been freed from the existential uncertainty. With respect to the health and economic-livelihood “harvest,” the pandemic still hangs over our heads and is forcing a slowdown and freezing of economic and social activity. And the uncertainty is profound – no one knows when and how it will end. No one knows when there will be a vaccine or how effective it will be in stopping the pandemic.
However, there is another aspect to the Sukkot festival – the prayers for rain. Every day during the holiday worshipers encircle the synagogue bimah (prayer platform) and recite the prayer - “Please save, our God, please save” (the Hoshana prayer). As the liturgical poems associated with this prayer point out, it is a prayer for rain and livelihood. We recite it on Sukkot, before the winter. The centrality of this prayer emphasizes the constant uncertainty. We are indeed happy on Sukkot because this year “it worked for us,” but immediately the thought creeps up –”but what will be next year?” so even with the joy we say the Hoshana prayer.
Like every pandemic, coronavirus exposes the contingency of human existence — its limitations, arbitrariness and randomness and above all the fact that we depend on factors beyond our control. Of course, this awareness is contrary to modern consciousness, according to which we can control nature and build social and political institutions as we please. Modern existence and consciousness make us forget the human truth that ultimately our lives depend on forces beyond our control – people, including children, become sick with cancer and also perish in huge uncontrollable fires.
This awareness of contingency constitutes the consciousness of the Sukkot holiday — that joy on this holiday is also founded on deep uncertainty. This uncertainty deepens the joy, but also casts a shadow over it. The reminder of our dependence on uncontrollable factors (as opposed to modern amnesia) provided by the coronavirus, and especially on this Sukkot holiday, is invaluable: This awareness allows us to keep things in proportion and look at things from the vantage point of modesty and even accept the other and learn from them.
The important thing in this context is to honestly confront the contingency, randomness, arbitrariness and limitations that characterize human existence. On this basis, anyone can choose his own way of coping – whether by means of existential resoluteness in the face of the abyss and creating independent worlds of meaning, or a deep belief in God who both fills the world and transcends it.

The writer is a fellow at the Shaharit Institute and senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute.


Tags Judaism Sukkot Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by