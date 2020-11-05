The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Middle East has changed, France is threatened – opinion

Today more than ever, our fight for peace and against Islamic extremism needs a new tactic.

By MANUEL VALLS  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 20:15
Police officers stand near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Police officers stand near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
The collapse of the Soviet Union has consecrated the United States as the only superpower. The attacks of September 11, 2001, and the emergence of Islamist terrorism globalized by al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, have impacted Islam, the equilibrium of the world and of the region. The Arab Spring highlighted the ongoing friction between sometimes-weak democratic aspirations, and authoritarian, nationalist and radical tensions.
For more than 30 years the Middle East has been being reshaped. The causes and consequences are numerous: the collapse of Iraq, Yemen and Libya; the Syrian tragedy and the exodus of several million refugees; the near disappearance of Christian populations; the Westerners once again abandoning the Kurds, the only ones fighting back against the Islamists on the field; and finally, the Shia-Sunni split exacerbated more than ever.
The great beneficiary of these disruptions is Iran, which has built a Shia arch and imposed protectorates in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The nuclear impulses and ballistic proliferation of the mullah’s regime are imposing themselves as today’s main threats against local security and beyond. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict therefore appears like a regional dispute of low intensity.
Clearly, the former Persian, Ottoman and Russian empires are trying to regain their roles in the region. Despite a gradual withdrawal, the United States is playing a crucial role, through its privileged relationship with Israel and Saudi Arabia. The best example is the Trump-Kushner plan, which has unquestionably shifted the lines.
Europe is mostly absent, not only because it is not a military power, but because it is divided and without a vision. And France, which is bravely engaged militarily in the region against the Islamic State, is using all its political weight in Lebanon to help the country extricate itself from the crisis. It is also showing great firmness against Turkey, although it still has not been able to break free from an obsolete diplomatic tradition regarding the Israeli-Palestinian issue.
There is an urgent need to move away from this. “The foundation of a Palestinian state within the borders set in 1967, with Jerusalem as the capital city of the two states” is an obsolete sentence today. The Oslo Accords and their consequences, changes in the balance of power, and the new geopolitical order make it impossible to go backward.
Fearing a break with the Arab world and the Palestinians, and paralyzed by the passions this conflict stirs even in France, French diplomacy has frozen. Peace is not about a successful balancing act nor is it about moral arbitrage. It is about entering a new paradigm willingly.
This is why I believe France must now acknowledge that Jerusalem is indeed the capital of Israel. The protection of holy sites of the three main monotheistic religions must, of course, be guaranteed. We must encourage the creation of a Palestinian state. It is also in Israel’s interest and necessary to build a lasting peace. But we must denounce the absence of democratic processes and the corruption that is undermining the Palestinian Authority, put an end to the idea that refugees can go back to where they came from, ask the Palestinian leaders to condemn terrorism and hate speech, and advise them to negotiate with the Israelis on new grounds.
AFTER THE signature of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979 and the signature of the Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty in 1994, normalization between Israel and several Arab states has been ongoing: the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September, Sudan two weeks ago, and others will follow soon. It is the successful conclusion of the rapprochement with Israel in the face of the Iranian threat.
However, it is mostly the response to economic changes and the need for these countries to think about a post-petroleum era by developing partnerships with Israel, a vital partner in innovation. This was Shimon Peres’s dream: to build peace around knowledge and research. France, strong in its strategic, security and defense alliance with the UAE, must support this movement because it commits her to do so. This movement carries hope for the region and ourselves.
Yes, finally, our future also depends on the evolution of the balance of power in the Middle East. We witness this at our doorstep, in the Mediterranean region in the face of the actions of Turkey. By his intolerable refusal to condemn the brutal beheading of Samuel Paty of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine and his insults toward France, Turkish President Recep Erdogan is advocating for a most radical Islamism.
This can be seen elsewhere in the region. Saudi Arabia – the international sponsor of radical Islamism born from Wahhabism – and even Qatar – through which many financial flows are funneled to terrorist groups and which is promoting the Muslim Brotherhood – have weighed a lot on what happened these past decades. Today, there are more and more countries calling for the boycott of French products in response to the French president’s promise to “not to give up cartoons.” This clearly defines the side of those who, in the Middle East, lead or support a fight against our values.
Radical Islamism is a global and strategic threat that affects our international relations and directly impacts the French Republican model. We must distance ourselves from this unconscious thinking, probably inherited from colonization that sometimes drives us to relativism. We must everywhere speak the same language. In Beirut, Lebanese men and women have raised their voices loud and clear, taking every risk. On the political stage as well as on the military field, Hezbollah (the so-called “Party of God”) promotes a deadly and antisemitic ideology and uses terrorism as its only weapon. France and the European Union must designate this actor for what it is: a terrorist organization.
Let us move from a traditional diplomacy to a diplomacy of resolutions. Let’s defend our values and interests and strengthen our alliances. Too often, reduced to the weight the Holocaust has left on the European conscience, our relationship with Israel must assert itself in all fields, because it is deeper than that. It is based on sharing the same values and a common vision of the world, about progress, modernity and humanity. A strategic alliance alone is not sufficient: our relationship needs to get translated into practical actions. Our fates are intertwined. France must dare!
The writer is a former prime minister of France.


Tags Terrorism France Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by