The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The power of a compelling narrative is the essence of Passover

The Haggadah is the story of our birth – the story we were born to tell. On this Pesach, let us tell it in style.

By WARREN GOLDSTEIN  
MARCH 18, 2021 22:45
THE OVERRIDING focus of the Seder is the interaction between parents and children. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
THE OVERRIDING focus of the Seder is the interaction between parents and children.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The power of a compelling narrative lies at the heart of Jewish life. We see a stark illustration of this in one particular mitzvah – the requirement of a farmer to bring his first fruits to the Temple and make a declaration in the presence of the kohanim dedicating the fruits to God. 
The wording of that declaration is precisely spelled out by the Torah and includes a significant word, higaditi, translated as, “And I have told.” The farmer is telling a story.
What story is this farmer telling? There are the objective facts, the physical events, that led him to this point in time. He plowed and planted, and irrigated and harvested, and reaped produce from his land. But there is also a narrative running parallel to these events.
There is metaphysical shape and meaning to be found nestled in these physical details. Bringing the first fruits to the Temple and dedicating them to God is a gesture of gratitude to the Creator – an acknowledgment of God’s role in bringing all of those processes quite literally to fruition.
This narrative of the farmer extends further – connecting his own individual experience to a national narrative, situating his own farming efforts within the context of the Jewish people and Land of Israel as a whole, and recognizing the power of community. He is formulating a narrative of his life and its meaning and purpose – a narrative of what it means to be a Jew.
Constructing a narrative of who we are is unique to the human being, imbued with a Godly soul, with the capacity and need for creating and grasping meta-meaning.
As part of his declaration, the farmer tells the story of how God gave the Jewish people the land of Israel through a covenant He established with our forefathers. The farmer then traces the story of how the Jewish people landed up in Egypt, how we were afflicted by the Egyptians, how we called out to God, and how He answered our cries and redeemed us with signs and wonders.
And so, from this mitzvah, God teaches us how to narrate the story of our own Jewish identity – a story rooted in the historical facts of the Egyptian slavery, our redemption from that slavery, the divine mission we were given at Mount Sinai, and the gift of the Land of Israel.
This is the very narrative we live at the Passover Seder. These verses, which the farmer recites over his first fruits, are the centerpiece of the Seder. It’s instructive that the name given to the book we read from on Passover night is the Haggadah, which itself means “the telling of the story”– that is the narrative of our people’s history and destiny.
The main part of the Seder is called maggid – again from the root of formulating a narrative. There are the historical facts of our slavery in Egypt and our redemption, and all that follows – but what the night of the Seder gives us is an opportunity to bring those events to life through an overarching narrative.
That is the reason why the overriding focus of the Seder is the interaction between parents and children – it is through the Seder that we transmit the divine narrative and meaning of Jewish history and the essence of Jewish identity to the next generation. It is on Seder night that we tell our children the story of who we are and where we come from and why we are here.
This idea – of telling our story – is at the heart of a new limited podcast series my family and I have produced. We recorded this multi-part series together over the last few weeks at our dining room table. We had fun going through the Haggadah, sharing ideas, debating, and delving into the narrative of the origins of our remarkable nation.
We want to share our preparations with anyone who is interested in joining and finding a fun and lively way to prepare for this year’s Seder experience, so that by the time Seder night comes, we will all be primed for the experience. Listen in and use the experience to model your own pre-Passover family discussion to prepare for the Seder.
Going on this journey as a family before the Seder has been transformational for us. We have had the luxury of time to really prepare and understand the Haggadah in ways we have never before. There is such a power in taking the time before Passover to feel and discover the Seder’s rhythm. By acquiring the knowledge and insights necessary to tell the story sweetly, fluently, and engagingly, we can make the Passover Seder the electrifying experience it’s designed to be, and charge a new generation of Jews with our eternal values and sacred heritage.
The Haggadah is the story of our birth – the story we were born to tell. On this Pesach, let us tell it in style.
The writer is the chief rabbi of South Africa and recently produced The Goldstein Family Podcast, which can be accessed on iTunes or your preferred podcast platform. 


Tags Judaism Passover Haggadah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by