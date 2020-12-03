The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The pundits are wrong, now is the perfect time for an election - opinion

Those who want to see Netanyahu continue will need to focus on bringing out the vote, while the same holds true for those who do not want to see Netanyahu continue as prime minister.

By DOV LIPMAN  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 20:44
You read that headline correctly. Despite what almost all pundits are bemoaning – an election in the midst of a pandemic – I believe this is the perfect time for all Israelis to head to their polling station and cast their vote.
First and foremost, an election right now gives citizens the opportunity to weigh in on how the current leadership is handling the pandemic. Those who believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing a good job in managing the coronavirus crisis – specifically on the health and economic fronts – can now give him the first full mandate since we were struck with COVID-19 in March.
Moreover, the pandemic has increased divisions within society, with specific populations being blamed more than others for the spread of the virus. This election will give voters the chance to decide whether they believe Netanyahu is the right prime minister to address this tension or vote for the candidate whom they think will do a better job in making the crucial decisions.
Second, with a new American administration taking over the White House next month, this election provides us with the opportunity to choose the best candidate to manage Israel’s relationship with the Biden/Harris team. Some will prefer Netanyahu, who they see as having been strong when dealing with the Obama presidency. Others will prefer someone who will take a more reconciliatory approach to repair the relationship with the Democratic Party.
Third, US President-elect Biden has made it clear that he plans to reengage Iran in the diplomatic process, and this will inevitably move the Iranian threat against Israel back to the fore. Israelis can now decide if they believe Netanyahu’s past performance against the threat earns him the right to continue, or whether it’s better to put someone else in his place who can do a better job.
Fourth, Netanyahu’s trial is set to start next month, and the public will be privy to detailed information about the charges against him and how the case is going. Here again, citizens are being given another opportunity to either provide Netanyahu with a further mandate and reject the suspicions against him, or it could sway voters away now that he is actually dealing with the ongoing trial.
Fifth, the Middle East is changing. The Abraham Accords have certainly shattered the old paradigms on Israel’s relationships with its Arab neighbors, and so in this upcoming election, Israelis will be able to vote on whom they want to see leading the country during these transitions to a brand new Middle East.
Different from the recent elections that took place with no significant issues on the table (beyond Netanyahu heading to trial), the next ballot can and should be about the substantive subjects mentioned above. Parties and their leaders will have to present their plans to deal with the health and economic crisis. Voters should demand that parties present their vision on how they intend to deal with the Biden administration, the Iranian nuclear threat and the developing relationships with Arab countries. And no party and faction leader should be given a pass on telling us how they plan to heal the wounds and divisions within society.
Contrary to the three elections that were held in 2019-2020, polls indicate that this election could yield a coalition of 61, which would unseat Netanyahu. The prospect of Yamina winning 20-24 seats, Yesh Atid 17-20, Blue and White 8-10 and Yisrael Beytenu 8-9 means a major change: those parties alone could choose to support a candidate for prime minister other than Netanyahu and then form a government without him. That option did not exist in the three previous elections.
Those who want to see Netanyahu continue will need to focus on bringing out the vote, while the same holds true for those who do not want to see Netanyahu continue as prime minister – they will need to strategize on how to bring out the vote to ensure winning enough votes to secure the coalition described above.
The combination of critical issues that are on the table and the reality that the polls indicate the option of an alternative to Netanyahu transforms this election from a waste of time, energy and money to a critical election that could not come at a better time.
The writer served as a member of the 19th Knesset.


