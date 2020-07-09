The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian

The plan can also be regarded as a reflection or acknowledgment of reality, as it stands today.

By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH  
JULY 9, 2020 22:02
Cover -Trumpeting peace Does the US Deal of the Century have a chance? (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cover -Trumpeting peace Does the US Deal of the Century have a chance?
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As the novel coronavirus “black swan” casts its shadow over emerging global reality, outstanding challenges exacerbated by the current situation are cast by the wayside. In these times of uncertainty, it is imperative to tirelessly address urgent matters of economy and health. The opportunities for a better future however, demand that we keep sight of the urgent, as well as the important.
Regardless of its outcome, overlooking one issue may constitute a missed opportunity and that is the potential for an “exit strategy” from conceptual captivity; this currently prevents the prospects for prosperity and peace between Israel and the Palestinians. As time seems to be quickly running out, this may be the last moment to reflect on the “Peace to Prosperity” economic plan, even if only for the benefit of possible lessons learned.
Firstly, it is difficult to ignore that discussion surrounding this plan has been dominated and overshadowed by personal politics. The last few years have involved name-calling and mudslinging which have been unhelpful at best, counterproductive at worst. For instance, Ambassador David Friedman has been called a “son of a dog” by Mahmoud Abbas, labeled a “Messianic Settler” by Saeb Erekat, and burned in effigy by an angry mob in Ramallah. Presumably, none of these nor the countless other insults have deterred ongoing efforts, but they have certainly not created an ideal environment for the advancement of prosperity or peace.
Noteworthy, and often neglected from the discourse, is the potential for a paradigm shift in Israeli-Palestinian relations inherent to the plan. Viewed from this perspective, the plan assumes or grants agency to both parties, affording them with equal rights and responsibilities. It focuses on the Palestinian people and their needs, prioritizing them above specific Palestinian leaders, whether in terms of human rights, anti-corruption, or criminal justice. While some may view this depersonalization perhaps as negative, in fact, it harbors the potential for transcending the personal, necessarily taking a step in the direction of furthering the needs of the Palestinian people themselves.
This is important at least to consider, given the allegations and representations regarding the corruption, deception, and questionable legitimacy of the current Palestinian Authority leadership, amongst the people it purports to represent. As trustees of international law and human rights, it would be expected that the international community – obligated to uphold, promote and protect these foundational values – expose and address these fundamental challenges.
UNFORTUNATELY, LITTLE has been done in this direction. Through this lens, it appears that previous administrations may have done a disservice to the Palestinian people, elevating its’ leadership, while failing to demand accountability. Further, though the Arab nations have openly recognized this challenge and expressed fatigue at throwing more good money after bad, the Western world lags slowly behind, to the detriment of the Palestinian people.
Under the circumstances, it may seem unlikely to label this US administration as pro-Palestinian, but perhaps that is what it is? The proposed plan does not reward a rejectionist Palestinian Authority simply because that is the historic norm or because the US played a leading role in its establishment. Rather, it seeks to sanction the refusal to come to the negotiation table and to maintaining this hopeless state of affairs for its population, encouraging it to take responsibility, ultimately enabling the beginning of a process towards prosperity and peace.
The plan can also be regarded as a reflection or acknowledgment of reality, as it stands today. Perhaps this is one of the reasons it was met with such vehement resistance, from many directions. It set out clear and attainable goals for the Palestinians in order to achieve recognized statehood – their ultimate stated desire. These goals include – but are not limited to – freedom of the press, freedom of religion, transparency of government and the disarmament of terrorists and the recognition of the right of the State of Israel to exist.
The international community regularly condemns Israel for alleged moral offenses, but has thus far overlooked the premise that a Palestinian state seeks to be“judenrein.” This is a Nazi term used to describe a geographic location as cleansed from Jews.
It has overlooked the fact that Palestinian government officials are reportedly billionaires, while the Palestinian economy is on the brink of collapse, year after year. It has overlooked the fact that Abbas was elected to a four-year term 13 years ago, and that an entire generation of today’s children – tomorrow’s leaders – have been poisoned by toxic antisemitic rhetoric, not only preached by PA leadership and religious clergy, but ensconced in the textbooks used by every single Palestinian pupil. This double standard in expectation and application of principles of law, morality and human rights undermines and weakens the Palestinian people and decreases the chance for a better future.
The possibility integral to this plan exposes and confronts displays of bigotry, moving beyond barely minimal expectations which have guided processes thus far. It recognizes that the Palestinians are capable of succeeding and stabilizing the region. A state, as contemplated by the vision for peace, if ever achieved, would allow the greatest opportunities for all people in the region, Israelis and Palestinians.
As we turn our attention to addressing urgent coronavirus-related matters and before the window of opportunity seals shut – in the interests of both Israelis and Palestinians and in the interests of peace – we should at least consider casting the personal aside. The potential paradigm shift inherent to the plan, places Israelis and Palestinians as two peoples with a shared desire and means of achieving it.
This is something on which peace-seeking individuals the world over might be able to agree. Herein lies the power if and when it can be seized. Herein lies the pity if and when it will be wasted.
The writer is an MK on behalf of the Blue and White Party in Israel’s 23rd Knesset. @CotlerWunsh


Tags Trump Administration Trump's Peace Plan Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef to step up or step down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by