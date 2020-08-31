The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them

We understand and know that the only way for change to happen is for both sides to extend compassion.

By YOCHI RAPPEPORT  
AUGUST 31, 2020 21:38
Women of the Wall pray at Robinsons Arch after several clashes at the main Western Wall plaza (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Women of the Wall pray at Robinsons Arch after several clashes at the main Western Wall plaza
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
We have entered the season of tshuva, repentance, a time to engage in repair for all we’ve done wrong this past year. The Yamim Noraim, Ten Days of Awe, including Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, are focused on both asking for forgiveness for our own actions, as well as finding grace in our own hearts for those who have wronged us. This year at Women of the Wall, we are prepared to extend our forgiveness to the parties who have caused us heartache and pain in the past year.
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, we forgive you. As the rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, we understand that your personal agendas can easily muddy your political responsibilities. We open our hearts and say, let’s begin anew. All of the hateful words you directed at us, wiped clean. For repeatedly ignoring our requests to hold a respectable prayer service at the Wall with a Torah scroll, we put behind us. We forgive you for refusing to meet in order to improve relations.
To the Wall’s security guards, we say, all is absolved. For the manhandling and body searching each Rosh Hodesh, New Moon. For the deliberate profiling of Women of the Wall and its supporters, we forgive. To the police officers and the arrests of women wearing tallitot, we graciously let pass. We forgive you for the police confiscation of a Torah scroll. As for turning a blind eye when violence erupts, standing with your hands in your pockets, we let it go.
To the yeshiva boys and girls who arrive at the Wall each month to plague us with spitting and yelling, we feel only sympathy. We understand you’ve been sent to represent your teachers and institutions, and that you have not yet fully developed your own stance on the issues and cannot draw your own conclusions. For your shaming of us and interrupting our prayer services, we say all is forgiven.
To Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we say all is well. We forgive you for being weak against the ultra-Orthodox coalition members, canceling the Kotel agreement, and neglecting World Jewry relations. For not keeping your word, and for resisting to make change for women in religious Judaism in the country over which you govern, we forgive. To Benny Gantz we say, although you have not fulfilled the pledge you made as a candidate to nurture pluralistic Jewry in Israel, we absolve you.
Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, we forgive you for your incitements against WOW and the Reform movement. For referring to Reform Jews as “fake” Jews, and to WOW as “stupid women,” we forgive. For using your voice as a civil servant to bash Women of the Wall and spread hate, we exonerate. We forgive you for refusing to take accountability for your statements and for twisting Jewish law to suit your own needs. Let’s bury the hatchet.
We open our hearts this season to bear no malice for the ways we’ve been wronged. We understand and know that the only way for change to happen is for both sides to extend compassion. We are happy to take the first step, but we need others to take a step as well. We hope that in the same fashion, we will be met with respect and acceptance, and perhaps 5781 will be the year in which we see real change for equality within religious Judaism in Israel and beyond.
The writer is executive director of the Women of the Wall.


Tags Judaism Yom Kippur women of the wall
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Golinkin A Jewish view of non-violent protest and civil disobedience By DAVID GOLINKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by