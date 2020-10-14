The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

There is no ‘good Jew’ or ‘bad Jew’ in US election choice

Despite Biden’s record as Washington’s longest-standing and staunchest friend of Israel, numerous Jews will regret not being able to stand with Trump – the mover of our Embassy to Jerusalem.

By SHAI FRANKLIN  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 21:21
A MAN wears a Trump kippah while waiting for Trump to address the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
A MAN wears a Trump kippah while waiting for Trump to address the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
I don’t expect to change anyone’s vote with an op-ed or a Facebook comment. Still, it’s important to be clear about what a vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump is not. No one should think themselves a bad Jew for supporting Biden or a good Jew for backing Trump.
Much like Mark Twain’s Huck Finn, who helps Jim escape slavery but feels guilty about it, there will be Jews who vote against Trump’s racist, self-aggrandizing dystopia only to believe they’ve somehow betrayed Jewish interests or sold out Israel’s future. 
Yes, Biden voters tend to support a balanced judiciary and fair policing (incidentally, one of the seven Noahide laws incumbent upon all societies, according to Jewish tradition). And they favor keeping a woman’s reproductive choices safe and out of the secular courts, in line with most rabbinic opinions.
Many of the 70-plus percent of Jews voting Democratic even hold out hope of an eventual arrangement that sets four million Palestinians on an independent path and rescues Israel from the looming train wreck of permanent control, dehumanization and the downfall of a Jewish democracy.
Despite Biden’s record as Washington’s longest-standing and staunchest friend of Israel, numerous Jews will regret not being able to stand with Trump – the mover of our Embassy to Jerusalem; the negater of Palestinian rights; and the impresario of the Abraham Accords between Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. And yes, that Mideast deal should be welcomed, even though it was long in the making, and even though the prime motivation was to provide advanced F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and set the stage for a region-wide war against Iran.
Yes, some Jews will vote for Biden, fearing for their school-age children under Trump’s expansive view of gun rights under the Second Amendment. But they will feel uneasy about risking their college students at universities threatened by anti-Israel BDS messages that the First Amendment protects – protections that Trump has tried to overturn to “save” our kids.
Government control of universities and restricting freedom of speech should be triggers for every Jew.
Too many of us will vote for Biden while accepting the charge that we’re somehow voting against Israel or Jewish interests, even though the handful of violent attacks targeting American Jews and synagogues have mostly been carried out by white supremacists in line with Trump’s embrace of the “very fine people” of QAnon, All Lives Matter, those at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and despite his own revival of the Nazi-era “America First” movement. 
EVEN THOUGH the racists’ first targets are Muslims and people of color, and scapegoating Jews is just part of their necessary shtick to get what they want, is this really what we want, on any level?
For those concerned about “Jewish interests,” rest assured: Jews have always looked out for and taken care of ourselves. But most of us have found a way to reconcile our parochial interests with our core values. At our best, we have saved ourselves and others in ways that exemplify our mission and purpose in this world.
The Republican Jewish Coalition, in reprising the Passover song “Dayenu,” started off with, “Had President Trump only passed the largest tax cut in history.” Anyone who believes that greed is a Jewish value rather than a vice, that economics is an evil science, or that Trump is somehow on a par with the Lord of Hosts, will not be convinced by any Jewish-based counter-argument.
And that is the point.
Even today, with Trump fanning the flames of confusion and hatred, most of us can readily see that no matter which Jews actually marched with Martin Luther King 60 years ago, very little has fundamentally changed in America; and that today we face a stark choice between right and wrong; and that it doesn’t matter that our philanthropies benefited from Trump’s tax cuts if our African-American neighbors can still be gunned down with impunity and denied the right to be our neighbors. 
We should also remind ourselves that the biggest hit to our institutions in our lifetimes has been the prolonged economic and social disruption caused by Trump’s self-destructive approach to COVID-19.
As for Jewish values of justice and helping the stranger, the poor, the children who cannot fend for themselves, of humility and courage; do they sum up the Trump years?
So please, let’s all exercise our constitutional right to vote. We will have years to try to redeem the friendships torn apart by these dark years, and to repair our society in ways Americans failed to do after the Civil War. But we should do so without conceding our moral bedrock. 
I won’t demand that any Trump voter explain their vote within a Jewish context unless they raise the subject first. But I prefer that they do not try staking some perverse claim to Jewish truth.
We should not waste our breath trying to convince those who have already narrowed their understanding of Jewish values and interests to fit their choice, nor should we allow ourselves to internalize the pro-Trump theology of control, division and lawlessness. These are not Jewish values. They have never worked to our advantage, and while we shouldn’t go boasting, in no way should we apologize for upholding the highest ideals of our faith.

The writer is a lobbyist and former Jewish communal executive, and is a senior fellow with the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute. (Twitter @shaifranklin) 


Tags Joe Biden Trump Administration US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by