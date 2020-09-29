The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

This Sukkot, why not welcome some unusual guests into your sukkah?

The kabbalistic ushpizin custom welcomes nightly into the sukkah one of Israel’s “seven shepherds” – Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Aaron, Joseph and David. Why not expand the repertoire?

By GIL TROY  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 21:31
ELAINE TROY’S family-friendly feminist time capsule: the clippings, prayers, letters, cartoon and pamphlet she preserved inside Blu Greenberg’s 1981 book, ‘On Women and Judaism.’ (photo credit: GIL TROY)
ELAINE TROY’S family-friendly feminist time capsule: the clippings, prayers, letters, cartoon and pamphlet she preserved inside Blu Greenberg’s 1981 book, ‘On Women and Judaism.’
(photo credit: GIL TROY)
Sukkot, the Feast of Tabernacles, our temporary hut holiday, is also the Great Jewish Guest-a-thon. This year, with guests from our world banned, let’s welcome more guests from the mystical world.
The kabbalistic ushpizin (guests in Aramaic) custom welcomes nightly into the sukkah one of Israel’s “seven shepherds” – Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Aaron, Joseph and David. I challenge friends to my Right: add ushpizot, female guests, to welcome women even more into tradition. Meanwhile, friends to my Left: resist making your ushpizot contemporary figures such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg – not out of disrespect for her, but to dig deeper into Jewish tradition. Why always echo your trendiest impulses?
I'm thinking about this because I just stumbled onto a wonderful literary time capsule. Seeking a pre-Yom Kippur book, I opened Blu Greenberg’s 1981 On Women and Judaism: A View from Tradition.
Inside, I discovered eight newspaper clippings, one cartoon, one prayer, one envelope and one pamphlet. My late mother, Elaine Troy’s name and our Queens address were scribbled on the flyleaf, suggesting she had lent the book out. On the inside cover was a code: 47 50 55 63 67 68 69. These clues showed the feminist revolution finally breeching the conventional confines of my parents’ life in Hollis Hills, challenging them, too.
The clippings included a review, titled “Changing Traditions Seen as Positive in New Greenberg Book,” and a Newsweek column, titled “Modern Woman’s Double Life,” wondering: “Women have done much to correct lopsided pay scales, but what can we do about our lopsided lives?”
The cartoon had Mell Lazarus’s Momma’s hippie daughter asking: “Don’t you have a support system of women?” Momma sighs: “I used to… But… They all got emotional hernias.”
The prayer updated the Passover hymn “Dayenu” (meaning, that would’ve sufficed), singing: “If our mothers had been honored for their daughters as well as for their sons… If Miriam were given her seat with Moses and Aaron in our legacy, dayenu.”
The envelope, postmarked March 20, 1985, from my mother’s friend Rita Hertz, contained two more prayers. One reworked the Eshet Hayil (woman of valor) prayer renamed “A Woman of Strong Character,” with lines like “She inspires confidence for her ability to manage her life in a full and protective way.” Rita also sent a lovely “Prayer of Thanks,” to read “As I Light the Shabbat Candles,” written by their friend Mira Clivner.
The pamphlet was a 38-pager by the American Jewish Committee, called “‘Who Hast Not Made Me a Man’: The Movement for Equal Rights for Women in American Jewry.”
The “code” revealed my mother’s favorite pages from Greenberg’s book, including marked passages.
The first quotation described their challenge: “Just as women are expanding their role in general society, so, too, Jewish women can expect to play a creative role in influencing rabbinic decisions for our time.”
Two others described what they were doing: “A large part of the responsibility for change lies with Jewish women, who must articulate more openly and more clearly their own needs… There must be a flowering of women’s prayer….”
And the fourth captured their shared vision: “an eternal Judaism will integrate and grow with such changes because these changes are wholly compatible with the spirit of the fundamental principle of Judaism – that every human being is created in the image of God.”
A model teacher-activist, Blu Greenberg was describing a phenomenon, nurturing it and living it. These three Queens women, hitting their fifties like their heroine Blu, weren’t burning bras or busting up their lives. All four were supermoms. They defied the divorce revolution by staying married for 235 years (and counting: Blu and her husband, Yitz, are still going strong). Moreover, as families imploded around them, the four raised 13 equally conventional children.
Nevertheless, they struggled, unlike either-or-ers, as pioneering traditionalists, to maintain the core values and defining structures of their delightfully boring lives. Still, they needed more of a voice, more visibility, legitimacy, recognition. This time capsule suggests how these family-friendly feminists kept their values while getting added value as women.
Today, my mom’s role model Blu Greenberg is my cherished friend and mentor. I asked her to propose ushpizot. Blu noted, shrewdly, that adding them is “a very nice, mild way to change the facts on the ground.” No zero-sum legal questions are involved, nothing’s being replaced. You simply add more learning to a lovely educational tradition.
Blu directed me to the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance, which she founded in 1997 “to expand the spiritual, ritual, intellectual and political opportunities for women within the framework of Jewish law.”
JOFA’s website proposed Eve, Sarah, Leah, Miriam, Deborah, Beruriah – the Talmudic sage – Ruth and Esther, or six legendary women educators, including Hadassah’s founder, Henrietta Szold, and the masterful Bible commentator Nechama Leibowitz. You can also go mystical, suggesting women paralleling the seven shepherds’ kabbalistic attributes: loving-kindness, might, harmony, eternal-victory, majesty, foundation, and sovereignty.
Ushpitzot, this“mild” addition, extends the runway, easing the overloaded airplane of tradition taking off in a new direction. The runway is long enough to avoid the abrupt climbs – then frequent crashes – characterizing many reforms.
A robust tradition requires creative preservation so that we remain guided by ancient wisdom in the modern world. While too many Orthodox Jews trash-talk change, too many reformers trash tradition. Better to learn from my four personal ushpizot who stretched constructively, innovating while always appreciating tradition – and God – as Mira Clivner still prays, “for making me live in a way that is fair.”
The writer is a distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University and the author of nine books on American history and three books on Zionism. His book Never Alone: Prison, Politics, and My People, coauthored with Natan Sharansky, was just published by PublicAffairs of Hachette.


Tags Judaism Sukkot kabbalah israel festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In the wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by