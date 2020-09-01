The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Thoughts for the first day of school

The Talmud teaches us that with anger, one forgets his learning. Can one learn while stoking anger within?

By SIMCHA WEISER  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 21:12
FIRST DAY BACK at Tel Aviv’s Gabrieli Carmel School, September 1, 2020 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
FIRST DAY BACK at Tel Aviv’s Gabrieli Carmel School, September 1, 2020
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Welcoming kids to school on the first day is nothing new for me. I have been doing it for 40 years. This year, we are taking every child’s temperature upon arrival. I always have done that.
Not their body temperature, but the child’s temperament temperature. Children are transparent: by looking closely, they broadcast remotely their state of mind.
If you look, it is easy to notice the student getting out of a car having been put down or demeaned; others arrive with a boost of confidence, sent off with a “can-do” sense of themselves. These are the temperatures I take upon arrival to school.
Overhearing Mom loudly complain at home “Look at the class list! How dare the principal place my child with the losers” gets replicated within the child’s emotional system with decimating impact. The heat burns from the eyes of the arriving student. In private schools, there are also the guilty ones, with parents complaining all summer about spending so much money on tuition. These kids arrive guilty as charged, knowing that the family happiness has been sacrificed on the altar of the child’s growth. Others add the mantra “why don’t the rich give all the funding so that no tuition is charged? They have money to spare.”
The reverberations of this unrest spread within our children, disrupt their well-being, and have grown to become an international pandemic. Imagine all the boys and girls being dropped off to school by parents convinced that they suffer under tyranny, that for generations they have been victimized by society, unfair economic systems, telling children that now is finally time for payback. And just as disrupting is the angry resolve of those who are out to defend a way of life they see as under attack, looking over fences at others they deem to be barbarians at the gate.
Look into your child’s eyes, check their inner temperature, and assess their readiness to learn from within a bubble of alienation, suspicion, anger and humiliation. When there is no readiness, there can be no progress.
I lead a Jewish school, and if I felt committed to keep up with my woke and angered fellow Californians, there would be one tradition I would cancel: the Seder. Jews sit together and recount being enslaved in Egypt for hundreds of years, even visualizing the desperation of our oppression. Then we sing praise and thanksgiving for having been redeemed and set free. We endorse “Next Year in Jerusalem” as a destination ever closer, satisfied that it is arriving soon.
It is this final stage that would need to be torn down and replaced. To stay in accord with the legislated ethnic studies curriculum of California, we would need to open our doors and pour into the streets protesting angrily, descend on Sacramento demanding reparations and make certain everyone we encounter is primed to provide us a present advantage in deference to the chips on our shoulders.
It is accurate to say that even after redemption and freedom, the Jewish people’s long walk through history has not been an easy one. Yet the conclusion of the Seder remains joyous and thankful.
The Talmud teaches us that with anger, one forgets his learning. Can one learn while stoking anger within?
We take physical temperatures upon arrival to school out of concern for our children and how they might make others sick. Let’s not be so superficial as to ignore their inner heat. More thoughtful, cooler heads can speak with them so that we can see them flourish.
We agree in wanting our children to do better than us in making the world a more equitable and more loving community for humankind. We take our obligation to protect their health and well-being diligently so that they will be able to fulfill this vision. There is an ocean of idealism within us parents, yearning to raise children to live great lives. Let’s take their temperature often, and think again about how we protect their health.

The writer, a rabbi, is head of school of the Orthodox community’s San Diego Hebrew Day School, a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.


Tags Judaism school California
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by