The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

To encourage strong synagogue life, hit the books – together

I’ve seen many attempts to “rejuvenate synagogue life” in my 20 years as a Rabbi, but personally, I’ve always found the answer close at hand, in our tradition and texts.

By NEIL ZUCKERMAN  
JULY 17, 2021 16:16
Students learning at Yeshivat Migdal HaTorah (photo credit: YESHIVA MIGDAL HATORAH)
Students learning at Yeshivat Migdal HaTorah
(photo credit: YESHIVA MIGDAL HATORAH)
I’ve seen many attempts to “rejuvenate synagogue life” in my 20 years as a Rabbi. Recent articles on the topic have suggested “thinking like an entrepreneur” and using new, digital platforms to reach worshipers.
But personally, I’ve always found the answer close at hand, in our tradition and texts.
I find that when we give people the opportunity to form a deeper connection with Judaism, they grasp it.
Take adult Jewish education.
For far too many of us, Jewish education stops in our teen years. Exactly at the age of intellectual maturity, when we’re able to explore and understand the most complex, beautiful, and noble parts of our tradition, we often disengage. At Park Avenue Synagogue, we’ve utilized the world class Melton program for more than ten years, bringing hundreds of adult congregants on a journey into the wellspring of our heritage.
And here’s the part every Rabbi in America wants to hear: We’ve seen time and again that after engaging in high-level learning in a community, students become more involved synagogue members and, in many cases, assume leadership roles. Our head of adult learning is a Melton graduate, as are members of both our executive and travel committees.
Giving people access to a community in which to explore ideas tethers them to that community. It’s not just learning about Shabbat or what happened to the Jews who left Spain in the 15th century; it’s forming friendships in class and going out to lunch, signing up for trips together, and volunteering to serve together on committees.
Today, as we grow more polarized as a nation and as a people, the ability to engage in civil discourse is more important than ever. The Talmud provides a model for it: the ethics of disagreement, for respectfully exploring divergent viewpoints. So, learning together is also a workshop in getting out of our echo chambers and speaking to each other in substantive ways.
Ten years ago, David J. Skorton, the president of Cornell University, wrote that higher education is the gateway to a more tolerant world – that “the most far-reaching way to link societies across the world is through education.”
It’s the same on a microcosmic level.
We started with a small cohort of learners and, now, hundreds of Melton graduates in our congregation sign up for our lectures and opportunities to visit places of Jewish interest. It’s fed our travel program like nothing else.
Community study revives the notion of “township democracy” that de Tocqueville so admired in American society. When we learn together, we practice communication, togetherness, reason, collaboration, consensus.
Ki karov elecha hadavar meod (It is within your reach) – Deuteronomy tells us. Tapping into our power as the People of the Book is all we need to do, if we do it together.
At Park Avenue Synagogue, adult Jewish learning classes have had a domino effect, providing our members with the literacy, the tools, and the understanding to be more deeply connected Jews and, by extension, more deeply connected to their synagogue.
The writer is a rabbi at Park Avenue Synagogue and lives in New York.


Tags Judaism education rabbi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by