To save society amid corona the arts need to reopened

Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, recently noted: “there is an urgent need to strengthen policies that support the museum sector, which plays an essential role in our societies for the dissemination of culture, education, social cohesion and support to the creative economy.”The role of arts and culture in our society is going through rapid change, as a result of the tectonic shifts that the world is experiencing. This last crisis has accelerated the process of innovation resulting in a proliferation of digital creativity and reinvention of content, challenging the potentiality of the cultural institutions and their old traditional undertaking.The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit hard this sector and it seems that the cliché of the starving artists has gained new currency. In these times of turmoil, we need to affirm that the arts and culture are essential in a creative society and are crucial for its recovery in the aftermath of this unprecedented health and economic crisis. The role of arts and culture is not only critical for a healthy society but it has a ripple effect on education, industry of tourism, well-being and social ecosystem.The mission of the local museums – to preserve and present Israeli and international art and culture, to stimulate the dialogue between past and present, to explore the canonical, the experimental and nurture an arts and culture environment that is accessible and contemporary to a wide range of audiences – has not changed.There is an enormous demand and thirst for content. We need to be attentive and responsive to adapt our offer; we need to aim to maintain our image in the mind and conscience of the public.In recent decades, with more and more physical presences being transformed globally into digital forms, the museums, the theaters and concert halls were the last territories that closely involve physical encounters. While the information revolution and the internet allow for a plethora of content and experiences in a virtual way, these institutions establish the necessity and the possibilities of “being there,” of “being a place.”The current situation caused an ad hoc halt, an immediate disruption of these organizations as an actual site. It is a fascinating moment where the two elements – the physical and the virtual – are nourished by the essence and the opportunities inherent in the concept of what a museum is and new-old questions about its nature are emerging. With COVID-19 as a catalyst, answering these questions might help overcome these difficult times and present an opportunity for institutions to come out stronger and more resilient.In general, these times of corona have brought us together as a global community and have introduced a new virtual dimension to our lives, granting us unprecedented access to the world’s art treasures, to leading cultural figures and once-in-a-lifetime experiences and a myriad of learning opportunities.There is an undeniable tension between the “virtual” and the “real” but it need not be so. One does not have to come at the expense of the other. The urgent need to detach ourselves from the materiality of exhibition spaces, from the halls and theaters envisions a digital environment that offers a new way of experiencing art, a virtual realm that allows for reaching much wider global audiences.But we need to remember and to remind to our public that the virtual and digital content are only a placebo that cannot replace the physical, visceral and powerful experience of seeing an exhibition or attending a live concert.It has to be declared loud and clear that the cultural institutions are vital for nurturing future generations, the authorities have the duty to safeguard them and their important mission: to anchor us in the present allowing us to imagine the future.We urge reopening the museums, theaters and concert halls in order to reaffirm our strength, our identity and our sense of community. In a fast-changing and polarized society, where dialogue seems impossible, where debate is violent, where no attention is given to the needs of the others, the cultural institutions can take upon themselves the heavy responsibility of being a area where democracy and civil society are preserved.It is my hope and my wish that once all the institution will open their doors we will find ourselves together, “distanced” but in a shared, communal and intensive sense of love for the arts. They are the bastion of genuineness, attractive in their own physical dimension and we need to open them: the sooner the better.The writer is the director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art