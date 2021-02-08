The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

There’s no doubt that the Biden administration is interested in amending the agreement and strengthening it in a way that would block Iran’s path to building a bomb.

By AMOS YADLIN  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 22:31
IDF CHIEF of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi. Israel can criticize the Americans for returning to the Iran deal, as Kochavi illustrated during a speech last month. (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
IDF CHIEF of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi. Israel can criticize the Americans for returning to the Iran deal, as Kochavi illustrated during a speech last month.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
 Israel and the United States have one common strategic goal: to prevent the radical regime in Iran from achieving nuclear capability.
This is usually where agreement between the two countries on this subject ends. Each of these two close allies holds a completely different position regarding the path that is leading toward achieving their common objective.
Over the past decade, Washington and Jerusalem have disagreed substantially on five essential worldviews:
1. Perception of threat
The perception in Israel is that if Iran attains nuclear weapons, this poses an existential threat to the State of Israel. The US, on the other hand, does not share this view, and does not consider a nuclear Iran to be an existential threat.
2. National traumas affect decision-making
Israeli leaders are highly impacted by memories of the Holocaust, whereas the Americans have painful memories of their two seemingly endless wars in the Middle East.
3. Full nuclear capability
Israel is striving to achieve a wide margin of security, ranging from Iran detonating a bomb to achieving nuclear capability, while the US – even if it doesn’t declare this officially – is okay with Iran reaching the threshold of nuclear capability, as long as it cannot actually build a bomb.
4. US readiness
The US administration believes that it will be able to stop Iran from succeeding to create a bomb by engaging in military action – even if that occurs at the last minute. Although Israel believes in the Americans’ capabilities, it does not have much confidence in the US’s determination and readiness to carry out such a move. One example is the bitter experience with North Korea.
5. Likelihood of war breaking out
In the end, the prevailing view in Washington is that the alternative to signing an agreement with Iran is war.
In Jerusalem, on the other hand, the leadership believes that continued pressure on Iran will lead to the overthrowing of the ayatollahs’ regime or will force Iran into signing a better agreement.
Israel believes that militarily thwarting Iran’s nuclear activity as a last resort will not lead to war. For reference, there was destruction of the nuclear reactors in Iraq and Syria, as well as the American assassination of Qasem Soleimani and a number of specific air attacks that did not escalate into a full-scale war.
IN HIS election campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to reinstate the Iran nuclear deal. This is a continuation of the legacy left by president Barack Obama’s Democratic administration, and a number of the most senior positions in the new administration are held by individuals who were involved in the formulation of the original Iran agreement in 2015.
The prevailing atmosphere in present-day Washington is one of trying to undo every move carried out by president Donald Trump, which includes the Iran agreement.
However, senior officials in the Biden administration are aware that the nuclear deal with Iran was based on problematic assumptions, unfulfilled hopes and on the erroneous belief that the Iranian nuclear project was not as extensive as it was later discovered to be.
Moreover, there’s no doubt that the Biden administration is interested in amending the agreement and strengthening it in a way that would block Iran’s path to building a bomb.
As a result, the challenge leaders in Washington are currently facing is how to return to a diplomatic track that will focus mainly on how to get back to the 2015 nuclear agreement, while at the same time ensuring that subsequently there will be a process in which both sides will work to promote an improved agreement.
The plan is to also take into consideration the understandings and facts that have become clear following the signing of the agreement, and in light of the administration’s promise to consult with the US’s allies in the Middle East, which view the agreement as highly problematic.
Israel has two options: The first option is to return to the position it held in 2015 and to sharply criticize the Americans for returning to the Iran deal, while urging the Biden administration to continue promoting its “maximum pressure” policy that was promoted by the Trump administration.
The first signs of this approach were heard last month, in a speech given by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi at the Institute for National Security Studies.
Such a policy will, in my opinion, weaken Israel’s influence on the Americans’ position, as well as harm Israel’s ability to promote any amendments to the agreement. Paradoxically, this approach might also encourage the US to reinstate the original agreement.
The second and preferable option is to engage in quiet and discreet dialogue with the US administration to reaffirm the common goal, which is to prevent Iran from ever attaining a nuclear bomb, and together to clarify the policy that needs to be implemented in order for the goal to be achieved and last a long time.
It’s important that Israel and the US engage in honest and professional dialogue about the issues that must be amended in the agreement, including removing the section regarding the date the agreement will expire; supervision anywhere and at any time; stopping nuclear research and development; and a reexamination of weapons activity.
The strategic goal of the dialogue between Israel and the US administration needs to include the formulation of a detailed “parallel agreement” that will cover both the short and long term. In addition, a joint action plan needs to be outlined in case the Americans’ optimistic assessment of the agreement as an effective means of curbing the Iranian nuclear program turns out to be erroneous.
This Israeli-American parallel agreement needs to include points of agreement vis-à-vis the redlines that must not be crossed by Iran, an impetus to fix and improve the agreement down the road, and the curbing of negative activity carried out by Iran in the Middle East in light of the nuclear agreement.
And finally, Jerusalem and Washington must agree to strengthen Israel’s military alternative and improve the credibility of the American option, both of which are essential for the success of a diplomatic approach.
The writer is the executive director of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). Between 2006 and 2010 he served as the IDF’s chief of Military Intelligence


Tags Iran Joe Biden Iran Deal iran nuclear us israel iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Merav Michaeli's nihilism will make Labor fall further from grace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by