The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

US Elections: Israel must stand alongside the American Jewish Community

It must express public support for Jewish institutions such as the Anti-Defamation League when they oppose manifestations of racism and hate speech in the elections.

By SHIRA RUDERMAN  
NOVEMBER 7, 2020 21:58
An American Jew wearing a kippa embroidered with the US and Israeli flags attends a Hanukka reception at the White House last year (photo credit: REUTERS)
An American Jew wearing a kippa embroidered with the US and Israeli flags attends a Hanukka reception at the White House last year
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 The presidential election in the United States appears to be one that is dividing and polarizing the American public in an unprecedented way. The violent and extreme discourse is leading toward a possible worsening of tensions based on race and the suspicion of minorities and “others”. In this climate, there is a real danger of a crisis that will affect the Jewish communities there. They might find themselves in a situation in which, out of the rise of hatred and violence, antisemitism, which never ceased to exist, will also rise.
In the first debate between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden, we were exposed to one of the most severe phenomena of the current crisis, when the president refused to condemn “white supremacy” activists. Many Jews in the United States support liberal agendas and traditionally vote, in large numbers, for Democratic candidates, precisely based on social issues and welfare. Now, they will be caught in the fire of the social crisis that is challenging America’s values. They may suffer widespread manifestations of antisemitism and violence when theories of election influence will be attributed to them.
In view of the growing hatred, Israel must support and embrace the Jewish community in the United States. It must stand by them, empathize and strongly condemn any antisemitic issues that arise. Moreover, it must express public support for Jewish institutions such as the Anti-Defamation League when they oppose manifestations of racism and hate speech in the elections. The danger lurking for our Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States must be addressed. We must prove that the Jewish peoplehood which binds us together also ensures a mutual guarantee.
The current election campaign is also unique in that we are witnessing one of the few times in history where foreign policy issues and Israel are not at all in line with the domestic needs of Jews of the United States. The division is so great, and politics are so polarizing during this time, that there is a particularly pronounced discomfort in declaring support for the Left or Right in certain parts of Jewish society in the United States.
In order to show solidarity, Israel could lead a social media campaign that would appeal to the younger generation of Jews in the United States, revealing its commitment to them as they fight against racism and hatred. Young American Jews are particularly liberal and such messages might help strengthen their connection with Israel.
In such a problematic political atmosphere, both in the United States and in Israel, it is important that Israel maintains complete neutrality and not choose sides in the battle between the presidential candidates. We need to turn our attention specifically to the non-political parts of our relationship. These are precisely the days to put differences between us aside and invest in creating a connection based on what we have in common.
American Jews are about to step into the heart of a social storm in their home country, of which it is unclear how much they will be harmed and how they will recover from. During and after it, under the auspices of the important relationship between Israel and American Jewry, we must endure this difficult time together and make sure that unlike the hate speech common in other provinces, the dialogue between us will be one of love, respect and productivity.
The writer is the executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which endeavors to strengthen the relationship between Israel and the Jewish community in the United States.


Tags American Jewry diaspora jews diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu has slandered Black Flag as agents of Iran - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Joe Biden as president will change Israeli politics By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Let local municipalities take care of their own By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Biden, Israel and 'Squad' pressure – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by