US Elections: Israel must stand alongside the American Jewish Community

In the first debate between President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden, we were exposed to one of the most severe phenomena of the current crisis, when the president refused to condemn “white supremacy” activists. Many Jews in the United States support liberal agendas and traditionally vote, in large numbers, for Democratic candidates, precisely based on social issues and welfare. Now, they will be caught in the fire of the social crisis that is challenging America’s values. They may suffer widespread manifestations of antisemitism and violence when theories of election influence will be attributed to them.

In view of the growing hatred, Israel must support and embrace the Jewish community in the United States. It must stand by them, empathize and strongly condemn any antisemitic issues that arise. Moreover, it must express public support for Jewish institutions such as the Anti-Defamation League when they oppose manifestations of racism and hate speech in the elections. The danger lurking for our Jewish brothers and sisters in the United States must be addressed. We must prove that the Jewish peoplehood which binds us together also ensures a mutual guarantee.

The current election campaign is also unique in that we are witnessing one of the few times in history where foreign policy issues and Israel are not at all in line with the domestic needs of Jews of the United States. The division is so great, and politics are so polarizing during this time, that there is a particularly pronounced discomfort in declaring support for the Left or Right in certain parts of Jewish society in the United States.

In order to show solidarity, Israel could lead a social media campaign that would appeal to the younger generation of Jews in the United States, revealing its commitment to them as they fight against racism and hatred. Young American Jews are particularly liberal and such messages might help strengthen their connection with Israel.

In such a problematic political atmosphere, both in the United States and in Israel, it is important that Israel maintains complete neutrality and not choose sides in the battle between the presidential candidates. We need to turn our attention specifically to the non-political parts of our relationship. These are precisely the days to put differences between us aside and invest in creating a connection based on what we have in common.

American Jews are about to step into the heart of a social storm in their home country, of which it is unclear how much they will be harmed and how they will recover from. During and after it, under the auspices of the important relationship between Israel and American Jewry, we must endure this difficult time together and make sure that unlike the hate speech common in other provinces, the dialogue between us will be one of love, respect and productivity.

The writer is the executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which endeavors to strengthen the relationship between Israel and the Jewish community in the United States.