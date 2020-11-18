US Jewry spreading to the South will benefit Republican Party – opinion

With post-election tensions running high, it appears the American Jewish community’s near monolithic support for the Democratic Party is coming to an end. According to a New York Times/AP poll, “President Donald Trump won 30.5% of the Jewish vote this year, up 6.5 points from his 24% share of the Jewish vote in 2016. It is the highest percentage for any Republican presidential candidate since 1988.” While certainly a respectable gain, a closer look reveals a more promising alliance between the American Jewish community and the Republican Party. Jewish migration from blue states to swing states is increasing and is likely to continue. Consequently, there will be a renewed focus on our community’s vote if it ceases to all be concentrated in die-hard blue states. Additionally, the ascent and growth of “The Squad” and the Democrats’ growing inability to renounce their antisemitic leanings will eventually draw more Jews, albeit on a smaller scale, into the Republican Party. This past Passover, with New York COVID cases spiking, my family and I had our own exodus of sorts. We left New York at the height of the pandemic and spent a couple of months in Arizona, where some of my family resides. Today, the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale area boasts several kosher restaurants and a number of kosher supermarkets. My sister’s synagogue in Scottsdale, which was a storefront only 10 years ago, is now housed in a beautiful new modern building. Every month, there are prospective families visiting from Lakewood and Englewood in New Jersey, and from Riverdale and Queens in New York. Their membership is growing by the week, and it is now estimated that there are approximately 120,000 Jews living in Arizona, most of whom are concentrated in Maricopa County. President-elect Joe Biden appears to have won that state by less than 11,000 votes.Arizona is not unlike many other southern states. According to a recent article in Ami Magazine, Rebbetzin Malka Taussig from Brooklyn is luring thousands of young Orthodox families to Tampa, Florida. Efforts are underway to build a development that will accommodate approximately 2,500 homes, a kosher market and a yeshiva. The Republican Jewish Coalition spent over $5 million in Florida and it paid off for President Trump, who garnered over 40% of the Jewish vote and eventually won that state. Even Ben Shapiro, the American conservative commentator and media host recently moved from California to Florida. He subsequently moved his media company to Nashville, Tennessee, a city where 25% of the Jewish population has been for 10 years or less. As an Orthodox Jew, Mr. Shapiro wants his kids to “grow up in a community with a future, with more freedom and safety than I grew up with. California makes that impossible.”American Jewry will continue to evolve in these southern states, home to a growing number of Jews seeking a place that is friendly to religious and traditional values. Eric Cohen, executive director of the Tikvah Fund, points out in his recent piece in the online Mosaic Magazine “as cultural conditions in New York, New Jersey and California continue to become even more hostile to traditional Jewish communities, the migration might accelerate.”
