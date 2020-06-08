The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence

It is well known that the phenomenon of domestic violence cuts across the spectrum of society from rich to poor, religious to secular, Jew, Muslim and Christian.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JUNE 8, 2020 01:07
A Magen David Adom ambulance [File] (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A Magen David Adom ambulance [File]
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A 37-year-old woman was fighting for her life yesterday, having been stabbed multiple times at her home in Modi’in Illit on Saturday. A preliminary police investigation indicated that her husband attacked her with the intent of killing her before jumping from the apartment’s balcony in an apparent suicide bid. He was in moderate condition.
It is easy to overlook the incident because the woman survived the first hours of the attack. But this should be seen as an attempted murder, and the police are continuing to investigate. We as a society cannot afford to shrug our shoulders and continue as if nothing happened.
There has been an increase in cases of domestic violence since the COVID-19 lockdown. Nine women reportedly have been murdered in Israel since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and 10 women and an infant have been murdered since the beginning of the year. The Labor and Social Services Ministry’s domestic-abuse hotline 118 reported a 122% increase in calls during May.
It’s true that families have been stuck at home; in many cases, tensions increase due to lost jobs. But this is not an excuse. There is no excuse.
By now it is well known that the phenomenon of domestic violence cuts across the spectrum of society from rich to poor, religious to secular, Jew, Muslim and Christian.
Now and again a particularly shocking case catapults the issue into the headlines and gains public attention. Then the topic recedes, leaving the bereaved family struggling to make sense of its loss. One example was the tragic case last October of Michal Sela, allegedly killed by her husband, who later took their baby to a neighbor, where he claimed his wife had killed herself.
The assault in Modi’in Illit took place just five days after more than 12,000 people rallied in Tel Aviv, calling on the government to fund programs that battle domestic violence.
But this needs more than awareness. It needs an action plan, funding and implementation. Above all, it needs to be recognized that violence is violence. This is not a “women’s issue.” This is an issue that should concern everyone.
“Who cares about the woman who may be the next victim?” Yesh Atid-Telem MK Orly Fruman said in response to the alleged attack. “Violence against women is not [fate], and we must not accept the situation.” She called on the government to immediately implement the domestic-violence prevention program that has been in the pipeline since 2016.
Calling for an emergency meeting of the social cabinet, Hagit Pe’er, chairperson of Na’amat, the Working and Volunteering Women’s Movement, declared: “We are at the height of a terror wave against women.”
Women’s Spirit CEO Tamar Schwartz and others noted that government funding had been allocated for a domestic-violence prevention program in 2017, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that NIS 50 million be transferred for such a program in December 2018. But the money has not been handed to the relevant parties.
The focus must be on educating people to recognize the danger signals of domestic violence, such as obsessive jealousy, cutting the victim’s ties to family and friends and other acts of emotional and financial abuse. There also needs to be greater enforcement and follow-up of restraining orders that keep an abuser away from his victim. Abusive men should be removed from the home and given therapy rather than putting the onus on abused women to seek shelter, often with their children in tow. Judges need to mete out stricter punishments for domestic violence.
The new government has ministers whose jobs are not clearly defined but who could devote time and ministry staff to the issue of preventing domestic violence and murder. For example, Communal Strengthening and Development Minister Orly Levy-Abecassis (Gesher) could use her position for this purpose.
We do not know the name of the next victim, but we do know that somewhere right now a woman is at risk from her partner. The red lights are already flashing. We owe it to her, her family and ourselves as a society to take action now to prevent another death.


Tags women murder domestic violence in israel domestic violence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by