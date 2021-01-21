The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What are the new tax changes in Israel's real estate market? - opinion

For the purchase of land, a shop, an office or a building, etc., the purchase tax rate is generally 6% of the purchase price.

By ETGAR KEDEM-KAUFMAN, AVI BECKER, NICOLE LEVIN  
JANUARY 21, 2021 21:07
Calculating taxes (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Calculating taxes
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Every real estate transaction in Israel has at least two taxes. Land appreciation tax, which falls on the seller and purchase tax, which is levied on the purchaser. Purchase tax rates vary, depending on the legal status of the purchaser (individual, a public institution, a company, etc.), the type of real estate property purchased (residential, commercial or land), and whether the purchaser is an Israeli or foreign resident at the time of the purchase. The purchase tax rates go up to 8% on properties worth over NIS 5,348,565 (or 10% for a luxury place worth over NIS 17,828,555).
For the purchase of land, a shop, an office or a building, etc., the purchase tax rate is generally 6% of the purchase price. Under certain conditions, the purchaser may be entitled to a partial refund of the purchase tax paid for the purchase of land.
If the purchase is of a residential home, the purchase tax is calculated according to tax brackets.
The tax is higher or lower depending on the number of residential homes owned by the purchaser’s family unit (a family unit is parents and their minor children) and whether or not the purchaser is an Israeli resident.
These tax brackets are updated on the 15th of January each year, the latest being last week. There were also important changes last July – see below.
Until recently, the purchase tax for foreign residents, or Israeli purchasers with more than one apartment, was considerably higher than the purchase tax for Israeli residents purchasing their sole home. Whereas the first tax bracket for an Israeli resident purchasing his sole home started at 0%, the first tax bracket for a foreign resident, or an Israeli purchasing an additional apartment, started at 8%.
In July 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the tax brackets were changed, effectively lowering the tax for foreign residents and for purchasers who are buying additional apartments. The first tax bracket was lowered to 5% and only reaches 8% and beyond in smaller stages than before. Therefore, someone purchasing an additional apartment as an investment, or a foreign resident, in the amount of NIS 2,000,000 would have paid NIS 160,000 purchase tax under the old tax brackets and will now pay NIS 107,053 purchase tax under the new tax brackets.
THERE ARE some exceptions to the definition of “sole apartment” and so it is recommended to consult a real estate tax attorney prior to purchasing a residential home. Other tax ramification should also be checked out and planned in advance.
If a residential property is purchased from a building contractor, but under the sales agreement the contractor is not obligated to complete the interior, but rather to leave it as a shell to be completed by the purchaser, then the purchase tax rate is generally 6%.
Furthermore, there are some situations which may confer an individual a partial exemption from purchase tax. Some examples of this include: a person with disability (subject to the degree of disability), a blind person, a victim of a terror attack, a family member of a soldier who died in the line of duty, a gift to a “family member” (as defined of in the law and regulations).
One of the most common partial exemptions used by foreign residents who intend to make aliyah is the reduction in purchase tax granted to a new immigrant to Israel (an “oleh hadash”), providing he meets certain criteria.
The partial exemption from purchase tax is available to an oleh once for purchasing a residential home and once more for purchasing a place of business.
However, according to the regular tax brackets for Israeli residents, the first tax bracket for the purchase of a sole home, is 0%, so it may be advisable that the oleh, not use the aforementioned partial aliyah exemption but instead use the regular tax brackets for Israeli residents when purchasing a sole residential home.
For example, the purchase tax for the purchase of a NIS 2,000,000 apartment where the purchaser is entitled to the lower tax brackets should be NIS 8,825, whereas the tax using the partial aliyah exemption should be NIS 17,103. In this case, the oleh can keep the partial aliyah exemption until he or she purchases a second residential home (providing he or she does so within seven years of making aliyah).
As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
Etgark@gmail.com; nicole@levinlawoffices.co.il, abecker@jds-law.co.il
The writers are Israeli real estate attorneys. Nicole Levin is also an expert on Israeli historic buildings.


Tags real estate israel taxes tax real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by