The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What does Israel's vaccination campaign have to do with PA COVID crisis?

Israeli society has much that it can and is willing to share with Palestinians when Palestinian officials don’t stand in the way.

By ARDIE GELDMAN  
JANUARY 9, 2021 21:03
The Palestinian Al Majaz Basic School in Khirbet Al-Majaz in the South Hebron Hills, which is under threat of demolition. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The Palestinian Al Majaz Basic School in Khirbet Al-Majaz in the South Hebron Hills, which is under threat of demolition.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
"Israel leads the world in COVID vaccinations” was the title of one of NBC News online videos last Wednesday and the network’s chief foreign correspondent, Richard Engel, from a home ZOOM setting and in a tone of admiration cited Israel’s impressive statistics: 1.3 million immunized, some 12% of the population, including 55% of those over 60 and or in fragile health.  
Israelis and supporters around the world viewing this could justifiably beam with pride, but just before ending the report, the scene briefly switched to an Israeli checkpoint and then shifted to what looked like a bare room in which sat a rather forlorn looking Palestinian woman tending four equally troubled-looking youngsters all crowded on a bed, one crying and another playing with a mask. At this point Engel, in a more somber tone, said: “But just across the wall, the number of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza to get vaccine so far… zero.”
What connects Engel’s report on Israel’s successful nationwide vaccination program to the sorrowful COVID-19 situation in the Palestinian Authority?  What was the purpose of this non-sequitur?
The message was subtle, but clear. Even without commentary, NBC’s viewers were induced by the dramatic juxtaposition to attribute the paucity of vaccinations among the Palestinians to Israel, with Israel’s own success even appearing spiteful.
Not surprisingly, the NBC report did not attempt to offer an explanation for the reason Palestinians have not yet received the vaccine to combat the alarming spread of coronavirus. Had the story’s researchers exercised due diligence, they would have learned that this situation is not due to a discriminatory policy by Israel but rather, and yet again, to the ideological obstinacy of the Palestinian leadership. In fact, the latter have spurned efforts by Israel to assist the PA to acquire vaccines as was reported in The Jerusalem Post.
But further, as pointed out by the Post’s Lahav Harkov, under the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian Authority is exclusively responsible for providing the population in its charge with all manner of health care, including vaccinations. Israel has no more responsibility for providing vaccines to the PA, or for vaccinating the Palestinian population than it does for vaccinating the citizens of Egypt, Lebanon, or Jordan.
The NBC report insinuated, even claimed, that Israel is being deliberately negligent and endangers Palestinian lives and this is reminiscent of the medieval canard of the Jews having poisoned Europe’s wells and causing gentiles to die of the Black Plague while they largely managed to avoid it.
The NBC broadcast was just one among several recent mainstream news reports, some of which were even more openly accusatory. Some actually allege that Israel has been blocking efforts by the Palestinians to acquire vaccine.
While such false reports seek to tarnish Israel’s name, they also perpetuate the notion of Palestinian victimization. This misleading narrative also serves to deny the Palestinians’ agency; it relieves them of responsibility for their own affairs, attempts to impugn the Jewish state and demeans the image of Palestinians.
Israeli society has much that it can and is willing to share with Palestinians when Palestinian officials don’t stand in the way but once again, they are standing in the way. And once again, a biased and poorly informed media, in keeping with a long-standing tradition, rushes to turn Israel into a scapegoat for the misfortunes of the Palestinians.

The writer is the director of iTalkIsrael. He lives in Efrat.


Tags Israeli Palestinian Conflict Israeli–Palestinian conflict COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by