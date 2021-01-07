The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What happened at the US Capitol can happen at the Israeli Knesset

We have daily protests on our streets – against the prime minister, against the police, against the IDF draft bill. Everyone is protesting about something.

By YAAKOV KATZ  
JANUARY 7, 2021 15:49
US Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican (photo credit: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES)
US Capitol Police stand detain protesters outside of the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican
(photo credit: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES)
Israel, like the United States of America, is no stranger to violence. Both countries have sadly been devastated by terrorist attacks and have seen their political leaders assassinated.
But watching the images of thousands of people breach the Capitol on Wednesday evening at the encouragement of the US president seemed like a new low for what was supposed to be a beacon of democracy to the world.
The Capitol was breached, the president let it happen and even pushed people to do it and when the time came for him to call for it to stop, he couldn’t bring himself to do so. And while in the end Joe Biden’s election as president was certified early Thursday morning, America has to go through a reckoning to understand how it reached this point and how it will hopefully never find itself there again.
As Israelis though we have to ask ourselves whether something like what happened at the Capitol can happen at the Knesset. Is it possible that we will one day see anarchists and terrorists running through the Chagall Hall like they did through the Rotunda or through the Plenary like they did through the Senate Chamber?
As much as it pains to write this, we cannot rule out this possibility.
What happened in Washington DC can one day happen here in Jerusalem. Discussions in Israel on Thursday naturally focused on the operational mistakes that allowed the protestors to enter the Capitol. Where were the police? Where was the National Guard? The rally was not a secret. Everyone knew it was happening. People wanted to know how come security was not beefed up.
While those important questions, they scratch the surface. There will be an investigation in the US and the security agencies will learn the tactical lessons. The thought that something like this cannot happen in Israel because Israelis are better at security or intelligence is not only arrogant but naïve. It is the same sentiment that people used to share until November 4, 1995 when Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated. Until then, people were sure that something like the JFK assassination could never happen in Israel. It did.
The reason what happened at the Capitol can happen here is because we already have all the same ingredients. We have daily protests on our streets – against the prime minister, against the police, against the IDF draft bill. Everyone is protesting about something.
In addition, we have a prime minister like the US president, who daily attacks the police, the attorney general, the courts and the media. The cases against the prime minister are referred to as an attempted coup and, together with senior members of his party, they call on people to resist.
The prime minister openly pushes a narrative that he and his followers are second class citizens and that a deep state – the justice system in this case – is out to bring him down because he is from the Right and they are from the Left.
Sound familiar?
This doesn’t mean that Benjamin Netanyahu is like Donald Trump. He isn’t. Netanyahu has incredible intellectual depth and has achieved great things for the State of Israel during his tenure as prime minister.
But then again, many Americans probably didn’t think that what happened on Wednesday would ever happen and that Capitol police would need to draw their guns to keep a mob off the floor of the House of Representatives.
But that is what happens when democracy – its values and institutions – are consistently and systematically attacked, eroded and dismantled. Violence is a potential next step.
That is why what happened there can happen here. To make sure it doesn’t, we need to wake up now.


Tags Knesset protests violence riot Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield

Donald Trump is not modest

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by