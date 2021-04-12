The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

What has happened as our kids’ lost a year of learning?

Not opening the country fully to those who have been vaccinated is illogical, anti-science and a disincentive for people getting the vaccine.

By SHMUELY BOTEACH  
APRIL 12, 2021 21:13
Women wearing protective face masks pause to take in a view as they walk on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Women wearing protective face masks pause to take in a view as they walk on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan on the first day of the park's re-opening following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
The four greatest achievements of the Trump administration were: 
1) taking America out of the Iran nuclear deal,
2) moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem
3) firing missiles at Syria when Bashar Assad slaughtered Arab children, and
4) developing the coronavirus vaccines. 
Indeed, the last might well be remembered by history as former president Donald Trump’s greatest achievement.
And President Joe Biden has, in turn, done a remarkable job of distributing them. The vaccines are a miracle, and everyone should get them. But one of the things that might stop many people from getting vaccinated is not just the anti-scientific extremism of the anti-vaxxers, but how people are being told amid taking the vaccine, their lives won’t really change all that much.
Take President Biden’s otherwise impressive speech about the coronavirus delivered on March 11. The president said if we all take the vaccines and are careful about social distancing, we’ll be able to have small family gatherings for the Fourth of July.
What? No fireworks? No crowds at all? Even if people are vaccinated? Are small family gatherings the most we can look forward to? No baseball games or basketball games?
Israel is, of course, taking a different approach, preparing to open the country fully to the vaccinated. But here in America, if being vaccinated still means that your life is going to be severely restricted, then what’s the incentive for getting the vaccine, especially if you’re a young person who is not all that worried about the effects of contracting the virus?
Not opening the country fully to those who have been vaccinated is illogical, anti-science and a disincentive for people getting the vaccine.
And this is just part of an ongoing dismissal of science that’s being carried out all around us.
Our family’s two youngest children have been locked out of their schools for perhaps half the year. Officially, the schools are open. But every time one child in the class tests positive, they either shut down the grade or even the entire school. The net result is that our kids aren’t learning because Zoom learning is mostly non-learning. The kids hate it. The teachers hate it. It’s unnatural. You’re supposed to see your teachers – in the flesh – as the Prophet Isaiah says, “Your teachers will be hidden no more; with your own eyes you will see them.”
Which begs the question: Why aren’t they testing the kids in school rather than constantly shutting down schools and making a mockery of the pretense of being open? Isn’t that the whole idea of having tests? What’s more scientific: to shut down an entire grade of, say, 50 kids when one student tests positive, which is just guess work, or to actually tests the kids to see if they’ve contracted the virus?
Here is an example of the nonsensical and anti-scientific nature of the how the Jewish day schools are operating.
I served as scholar-in-residence for Passover in Puerto Rico this year, delivering many speeches and running minyanim (prayer quorums) that were, without exception, always outdoors at a program where many of the adults were vaccinated.
TO GET INTO Puerto Rico, you have to have a negative PCR test. But when you get back, your kids’ schools are closed, since they assume that most of the kids have traveled for Passover. So, two weeks of Passover, no school, and then two weeks after Passover, no school. When are the kids supposed to be learning?
And I have a simple question: Why aren’t they testing the kids? What in heaven’s name happened to science? If we’re lucky enough to have the tests, why aren’t we using them? Why is Puerto Rico smart enough to rely on tests, as does Hawaii and other islands, while the Jewish schools continue to insist on lockdowns rather than testing?
Yes, the virus might be incubating and a test won’t catch it. So test them two days apart, and if they test negative, let them go to school.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson just announced that the UK will be offering twice weekly tests to every resident of Britain in order to grant everyone “virus status” identity papers, or something along those lines. It’s not yet completely clear. Many people are opposing the idea, and it does sound a little draconian. Israel is, of course, already granting people vaccine passports. But even if these ideas aren’t perfect, give these other countries credit for at least trying to get their countries out of the pandemic.
The shutdown of our kids’ schools and of our lives in general is just no longer tenable. And now that we have the miracle of the vaccines, why should it be?
Parents know that their kids aren’t learning much. Zoom school is becoming a joke. Kids are waking up five minutes before class and going to school in their pajamas. Doing school from your bedroom is utterly dispiriting. So school kids today have the double whammy of learning next to nothing and not having friends.
The solution is to offer the vaccine to kids as soon as it is deemed to be safe and the first trials, just recently conducted, seem to indicate that the vaccine is as safe for kids as it is for adults. And why wouldn’t it be? Kids safely take all kinds of vaccines already. And the only ones opposed to it are those who reject sound science.
And yet, those who ostensibly embrace science are those who are shutting down schools based on non-science. None of it seems to make sense.
If you walk down the streets of Manhattan, you will see nearly everyone wearing masks, as they should. Those who don’t wear masks are often hissed at by passersby. People get very upset, that is, unless they’re carrying a cup of coffee with them. And then suddenly no one expects them to wear a mask because they’re drinking a beverage. One can only assume that the coffee renders some magical immunity to the coronavirus.
Not that this actually bothers me. But it’s just my way of saying, “Come on guys, what’s scientific here and what’s not?”
Yes, the coronavirus is very unpredictable and there is so much we still don’t know. But we do know this.
Masks protect people. Use them.
The vaccines are a miracle. Use them.
Those who are vaccinated (or who have had the virus and have antibodies) have something like 95% protection. Let them get back to normal life.
And we’re blessed to have tests. Rather than destroy our children’s education, use them.
Rabbi Boteach is on Twitter and Instagram @RabbiShmuley. 


Tags Israel Iran Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Was Israel really responsible for the Natanz attack?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by