The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What should we be talking about this Mother's Day? - comment

A discussion of some of the issues that affect mothers in Israel today.

By EVE YOUNG  
MAY 8, 2021 15:24
A girl hugs her mother before entering her elementary school in Sderot as it reopens following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A girl hugs her mother before entering her elementary school in Sderot as it reopens following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Mother's Day is a time for us to show the moms in our lives love and appreciation. What better way to do so than to dedicate some time to thinking about some of the issues that affect mothers in Israel today?

Many mothers don't know if they can safely send their children to school
With more than a quarter (28.7%) of victims of sexual offenses reported in 2019 to the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel being under the age of 13 (and 62% under age 18), most Israeli mothers don't have the basic knowledge that their children are safe when they send them out into the world.
Some 7.6% of offenses reported to the ARCCI in 2019 occurred in Israel’s education system and yet it does not do enough to teach about healthy sexuality and safety, CEO Orit Sulitzeanu told The Jerusalem Post in March.
Just last week, a court sentenced Shne'or Landau, a 30-year-old man convicted of indecent acts towards 17 minors between the ages of six and nine in an elementary school, to a prison sentence of just one year.
There have also been multiple recent reports of abuse in Israel’s kindergartens.
In April, parents protested outside the home of a kindergarten teacher suspected of abuse after she was released to house arrest.
“The parents will burn the state until the system returns to fulfill its role in protecting the children of Israel, because they are currently being abandoned," a protester and a parent told one of the children allegedly abused.

Mothers do not have appropriate legal recourse when their children are harmed
Landau was initially sentenced to just a year’s probation, seven months of community service and compensatory fines. Only after his sentencing was appealed by the prosecution was it extended to a year in prison.
Yarin Sherf, now charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl, was charged in March with consensual forbidden sexual relations along with other offenses including sexual harassment, threats and assault. This led many to question how a 13-year-old could consent when she was allegedly being harassed, threatened and assaulted.
Only after widespread public pressure and protests did the prosecution change the charge to rape.
Courts that handle sexual offenses specifically could possibly help reduce inappropriate handling of cases, Sulitzeanu said.

Mother's must choose between motherhood and financial independence
The “motherhood tax” refers to the drop in salary mothers experience for every child that they have. This tax is so significant that women with two children make on average 15% less than women with no children, according to Globes.
A 2018 report found that women in Israel’s public sector experience this drop in salary while men’s salaries tend to go up as they have kids, TheMarker reported.
This all leads to women with pension funds 40% smaller than those of men and much higher chances of living out their old-age in poverty, making many dependent on their partners’ salaries, according to feminist news site Politically Correct.

Many mothers want a divorce and are being refused one
Reports on the number of women in Israel currently being refused a get (Jewish divorce document) vary widely. Mavoi Satum (dead end), an organization that aids these women, reported that there are thousands in Israel today.
This week, Rabbinical courts refused to force a man to grant his wife a get, despite the criminal convictions he faces for threatening her life, the Center for Women's Justice reported.
The woman has been separated from her husband for over three years and living in a domestic violence shelter. Despite this, the court did not demand she be given a get, CWJ said.
Some 19% of women reported that they were refused a get at some point in their divorce process and 7% reported giving up on getting divorced, according to a 2005 Knesset report that cited a Ben-Gurion University survey.

Mothers and wives in Israel are being abused and murdered
Some 25 women in Israel were killed by a partner or someone close to them in 2020 – and more than four Israeli women have been killed by a partner or family member so far this year.
"The plan to combat domestic violence from 2017 has not yet been implemented and hundreds of thousands of women in Israel live in daily and incessant terror," said Na'amat chairwoman Hagit Pe'er in reaction to the suspected murder of a woman in Haifa last week.
According to government data, a third of women killed by their partners in 2018 and 2019 had previously filed police complaints against the men accused of killing them. Six of the suspects in such murders between 2018 and 2020 had previous convictions related to domestic violence.
Government data also show that 30,000 cases of domestic violence were opened by police between 2018 and 2019, and the number of domestic violence cases has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shira Silkoff, Yardena Schwartz/JTA and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel children divorce Mother
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by