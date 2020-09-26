The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

When Zoom synagogue isn't enough, going outside could help.

Just as the Beatles’ managers hired “screamers” to amplify excitement at their concerts, I have been imagining rabbis bringing in a soundtrack of “sighers” and “yasher koachers” to online service.

By TIFFANY SHLAIN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 00:53
Three siblings in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom (photo credit: REUTERS/DAN WILLIAMS)
Three siblings in Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAN WILLIAMS)
This year, you can quiet a congregation of Jews with a press of your mute button. Hard to believe, right? During a normal High Holy Day season, synagogues are packed, and services are accompanied by a cacophony of on- and off-key singing, random coughs, babies crying and an impatient chorus of “Is it over yet?” from both children and bubbes. 
Just as the Beatles’ managers hired “screamers” to amplify the excitement at their concerts, I have been imagining rabbis bringing in a soundtrack of “sighers” and “yasher koachers” to make online services feel a little more normal. 
Things are not normal, though — and that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. 
During the month of Elul and the 10 days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we take account of our lives and resolve to make changes. This year, we have been forced to create entirely new rituals and patterns of life. 
I, for one, really didn’t want to spend the High Holy Days glued to a Zoom screen. So in this extraordinary year when the periods have turned into ellipses, with time blurring as screens take over every aspect of our lives, I’m prioritizing unplugging and finding my own way to mark the occasion.
So many of the Jewish Holy Days fall on Shabbat this year. I’ve always thought the brilliance of Shabbat is that it gives the run-on sentence of time a period, a chance to pause and catch your breath, reflect and reset. The universe is clearly telling us we need to take a break. 
For the past decade, Shabbat means 25 screen-free hours for our family, what we call our Technology Shabbat. We felt the screen overload before the pandemic, and now we feel it 10 times more. Our Tech Shabbats have instilled clear boundaries and allowed us a weekly recharge.
If Shabbat is the end of a sentence, the High Holy Days are the end of a chapter in your Book of Life. Who wishes their chapter featured more screen time?  As my 11-year-old daughter Blooma once said to me, “No one at the end of their life is going to think, ‘I wish I spent more time scrolling.’”
One of my favorite memories growing up was a rogue gathering organized by my parents and their friends, a gaggle of Detroit Jews who had moved to Northern California, in 1974. It was called Temple Without Walls. 
For the High Holy Days, these rebel Jews of Marin decided to leave their Jewish cathedrals in the city made from Jerusalem limestone and bring the services out to the redwoods, to the top of Mount Tamalpais in a dramatic 4,000 seat amphitheater, 2,000 feet above sea level, complete with fog and sweeping views of the Bay. In the 1960s, that same amphitheater hosted the very first outdoor music festival, paving the way for Woodstock, Lollapalooza and Coachella (a fantastic name for a law firm, by the way).
I was 4, sweating under my black velvet dress, but I was happy. It was epic and beautiful, an indelible spiritual experience I will never forget. I felt an awe and humility inspired by nature’s vast vistas. 
Thinking back to that moment, and moments in Muir Woods, river rafting down the Grand Canyon, taking a walk near the ocean, I can see clearly that nature is what connects me to something larger than myself, a big enough space for the perspective you need on your life and the world for High Holy Days. The last part of our fall Holy Day cycle, in fact, honors the value of being in nature: On Sukkot, we are encouraged to spend as much time outside as possible, even if it’s just in our backyards looking at the stars and the vastness of the sky. Nature is what connects us to something larger than ourselves, a big enough space for the perspective you need on your life and the world. 
Research backs this up. In one study, after participants were sent to a grove of enormous eucalyptus trees, they exhibited more prosocial behavior like empathy and generosity. The researchers theorized that the awe induced by the towering trees reminded the subjects of their role in the larger world. 
It’s been a year of questioning and rethinking everything. What rituals will we bring forward from this time? More time in nature, more time with family, more home-cooked meals, more connecting with people we really feel close to, more thinking about what really matters to us?
We’ve spent so much of the past six months sheltered in place. Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel called Shabbat a sanctuary in time. Spending Shabbat and the Holy Days in the sanctuary of nature feels like the spiritual practice we need. 
So this year, in addition to some temple Zooms, my family is heading outside to create our own Temple Without Walls.
This is a time to get our priorities in order. Perhaps that involves more wind, birds and vistas — more trees and fewer screens. 
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags high holidays Coronavirus zoom
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by