The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

You couldn’t resist a chance to knock the settlements and indulge in your own demagoguery, blaming Israel’s international troubles on Israel.

By GIL TROY  
MARCH 9, 2021 21:48
MERETZ PARTY chairman Nitzan Horowitz attends an Israel News Company conference in Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MERETZ PARTY chairman Nitzan Horowitz attends an Israel News Company conference in Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 Dear Nitzan Horowitz,
I understand you’re stressed. Your Meretz Party is begging for votes to get the bare minimum and remain in the Knesset.
But you may have killed your party by justifying the International Criminal Court’s criminal singling out of Israel – and linking it to your obsession with Israel’s “unbridled settlement” policy. You lost votes while making Meretz radioactive to some potential coalition partners in the anti-Bibi camp.
That betrayed those of us in the Center, let alone the Left. You hurt our people, let alone our state. And you even undermined the ICC and the cause of human rights.
Before your allies trash me as a “right-wing racist” – I am actually an admirer, despite our different worldviews. Three years ago, you gave me permission to run your wonderfully Zionist selection “The Steps of Boorishness,” in my anthology The Zionist Ideas. The piece reflected your identity as a proud gay, progressive Zionist, not by justifying yourself defensively, but by living your values naturally.
Consecrating a single-sex marriage on the steps of the Chief Rabbinate’s offices in 2013, you demonstrated how your multiple identities shape you, reinforce you, motivate you. While quoting Israel’s Declaration of Independence, you gave a dvar Torah based on the Hebrew word for marriage, nisuim, whose root N-S-O means to lift, launch, carry and bear. It was a lovely tribute to marriage – and Jewish statehood – which sometimes entails bearing burdens yet ultimately elevates us.
In this overwhelmingly issueless election campaign, you claim to be championing a tolerant, democratic, big-hearted Israel that’s naturally Jewish – “it’s the air we breathe,” you say.
I join you in denouncing Benjamin Netanyahu’s despicable flirtation with anti-Arab bigots, and have been demanding his resignation for three years. Bibi and the demagogues love clumping all his critics together as traitors – you made his work easier.
More fundamentally, we in the Center – in fact, all of us – need thoughtful, nimble leftists who know when to defend the state and when to dissent.
When he was education minister, Naftali Bennett said that if someone were to invent a button to impose unanimity by eliminating all factions, he wouldn’t press it. “We are a people of ideas and arguments,” he explained. “The arguments spawn the ideas.”
He, too, understands that we need reasonable radicals, not loony leftists.
Alas, your Occupation Preoccupation derailed you. You couldn’t resist a chance to knock the settlements and indulge in your own demagoguery, blaming Israel’s international troubles on Israel.
You proved yet again why Israel’s Left is bankrupt ideologically. Like Shimon Peres and many others, you never acknowledged Oslo’s failures. You never updated your political programs to process Palestinian leaders’ constant rejection of Israeli compromises because the Palestinian extremists oppose a two-state solution; they still dream of destroying us, including you, no matter how wonderful you might think you are.
You boosted the Blame-Israel-Firsters, without realizing how much distress the obviously biased ICC probe risks causing Jews worldwide. They need to hear anti-occupation progressives like you explain that the Palestinians have not declared statehood and therefore lacked standing to make the complaint; that the Palestinians are the spoiled brats of modern nationalism, claiming statehood when convenient to bash Israel before the UN and ICC, but whining “we’re occupied” when begging for vaccines from Israel; and that demonizing Israel in the international community only feeds the Palestinian delusion that internatia-bashing advances their campaign to destroy Israel, when it actually prevents them from dealing with Israel maturely, realistically.
You also double-crossed Israel’s brave civilians who endured Gaza rockets, and our valiant soldiers who defend us daily. You should model critical patriotism, not lily-livered leftism. And don’t forget that the rocket fire intensified when Israel did what you demanded – withdrew from every inch of Gaza.
The international community keeps targeting Israel obsessively, unfairly and destructively. People like you, with impeccable progressive credentials, should save the ICC’s credibility by defending your country. If you had done it right, you would have advanced the cause of human rights, which looks farcical because noble ideals are used ignobly, inconsistently, against the Jewish state.
IN SUNDAY’S Yediot Aharonot, Ohad Ben-Yishai – the most-injured surviving Israeli soldier from the 2014 war – asked: “What’s more ethical than the privilege of defending Mom and Dad from terrorists?”
He reminded us that “Tzuk Eitan [Operation Protective Edge] reacted to rocket attacks on our homes.” And he inspired us by saying: “I would be honored to wear the uniform again.”
Ohad suffered a shrapnel wound to the head and has difficulty communicating. His father, Shimon Ben-Yishai, added that “no one warned Ohad’s Egoz unit before raining rockets down on them, and no one dropped white fliers [as Israel did] warning that they were sending a missile to target him....
“My son remains silenced – with serious cognitive disabilities,” Shimon continued. “He paid a high price in his health and future when the army that deployed him sacrificed the element of surprise because it worried about Shejaia’s populace – and the international players now criticizing us. How much more humanitarian must we be?”
You, Nitzan, give me a choice. I could side with Ohad and his family, or I could side with you. There’s no contest for me, for most Israelis, for most Jews, for most rational humans who understand that human rights do not mean leaving yourself defenseless against inhumane wrongdoers. I choose Ohad and his family. They’re living your words about naso – carrying an unspeakable burden, yet lifting us all up with their courage and grace.
The writer is a distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University and the author of nine books on American history and three on Zionism. His book Never Alone: Prison, Politics and My People, coauthored with Natan Sharansky, was just published by PublicAffairs of Hachette.


Tags Meretz nitzan horowitz ICC international criminal court
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by